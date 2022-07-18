SEC Media Days: Talking Season Is Here In Atlanta As College Football Season Draws Closer

ATLANTA — Talking season is finally upon us, as we inch closer to the start of the College Football season in just over a month.

Through all of the offseason discussions on NIL and recruiting classes, the SEC will have its coaches and players hit the stage this week to discuss the upcoming season. But, this isn’t just any media day, it’s the SEC, where something is bound to be said this week that will cause a stir.

After seeing Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher exchange pleasantries around the time of SEC Spring Meetings — or Lane Kiffin become a realist when it comes to NIL — the next four days will present an opportunity for questions to be asked and coaches to side step them all.

The Jimbo and Nick storyline has played out, as both coaches wanted to move on while in Destin. But, that doesn’t mean the questions regarding NIL and the Aggies recruiting class will just disappear.

Helmets displayed in the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

One of the two biggest storylines entering this week will center around conference realignment and NIL.

Certain coaches have been hesitant to throw their support towards a certain ‘collective’ involving their university, so maybe that changes this week.

We recently heard Mark Stoops point out that there isn’t enough support for the current NIL model in Lexington. Will he make that plea again this week? I most certainly would if I were him.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops is 59-53 in nine seasons as Kentucky’s head coach.

On the other side, coaches like Lane Kiffin have talked about the new model being more like an NFL free agency, which isn’t a bad argument. But these are the times we’re living in at the moment, so it’s either adapt or die, and I don’t see Kiffin just stepping out of the line. He’s playing the game, even if he doesn’t like the rules.

It’s hard for me to set a current over/under on how many times a coach will say he’s all for the SEC adding schools. It’s the company line and Commissioner Greg Sankey is driving the ship.

We are witnessing a massive shift in college athletics with these moves, as Texas and Oklahoma pulled the trigger around this time last year. We all remember Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork showing up last season to plead the case for the Aggies, while the Longhorns were making waves around the country with their jump to the SEC. It’s all about getting in front of the media and there isn’t a better place to do it than radio row or the ballroom at media days.

There will be over 35 radio stations at the even this week, discussing the daily headlines, while also flagging down guests like we’re at the Super Bowl — and OutKick will be bringing you the latest.

College Football Hall of Fame

But, this is what makes the SEC different, especially the amount of reporters, like myself, who will be at the College Football Hall of Fame.

The special appearances from former head coaches and players will be abundant, while predictions for the upcoming season will discussed at each table.

Prepare yourself for a lot of questions of who is next to join the conference and opinions on who should join the Big Ten. I am curious to see what Brian Kelly has to say about his former school Notre Dame, who I am sure he still feels is a part of his ‘fammmaly’.

Whether it be the players talking about how they’ve grown their game in the offseason or how excited they are to get fall camp underway, SEC Media Days is a symbol for one thing.

We’re getting closer to the start of College Football, so let talking season begin.