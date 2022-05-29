SEC vs NIL Will Be On Full Display In SEC Spring Meetings, OutKick 360 Discusses

One of the most impactful SEC spring meetings in years is about to take place, and on the agenda includes college football scheduling … but will NIL regulations be brought up?

OutKick 360 had VolQuest.com publisher Austin Price on the show to discuss.

“I don’t think we have a NIL problem,” Price said.

“I don’t think we have a transfer portal problem,” Price continued. “What I think you have is a combination of the both. If you think about it, it all came about in a matter of months.”

Price said that all of a sudden, kids could go wherever they wanted to … it “became instant free agency.”

Here’s everything the crew had to say:

