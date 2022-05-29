in OutKick 360

SEC vs NIL Will Be On Full Display In SEC Spring Meetings, OutKick 360 Discusses

One of the most impactful SEC spring meetings in years is about to take place, and on the agenda includes college football scheduling … but will NIL regulations be brought up?

OutKick 360 had VolQuest.com publisher Austin Price on the show to discuss.

“I don’t think we have a NIL problem,” Price said.

NICK SABAN SAYS TEXAS A&M ‘BOUGHT EVERY PLAYER ON THEIR TEAM’

“I don’t think we have a transfer portal problem,” Price continued. “What I think you have is a combination of the both. If you think about it, it all came about in a matter of months.”

JIMBO FISHER SAYS NIL WASN’T A FACTOR IN TEXAS A&M 2022 RECRUITING CLASS, ‘ONE GUY HAS A NIL DEAL’

Price said that all of a sudden, kids could go wherever they wanted to … it “became instant free agency.”

Here’s everything the crew had to say:

Watch OutKick 360 live on YouTube from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Follow OutKick 360 on Twitter, and listen to full podcast episodes here.

Austin PriceChad WithrowJonathan HuttonNILNIL LawsOutKick 360Paul KuharskySECTennessee Volunteerstransfer portalVols

Written by OutKick Flash

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here