SEC Media Days Press Conference Coaches Order Brings Excitement (?) To Depressed Football Fans: Glenn Guilbeau

Videos by OutKick

It has only been four days since the Super Bowl and the football season ended.

Yet, many addicted football fans already find themselves among the five stages of grief. I can hear them now:

DENIAL – “Isn’t there an all-star game of some type coming up?”

“Isn’t there an all-star game of some type coming up?” ANGER – “I can’t believe March Madness is still a month away. I will not watch baseball! I bet Tiger doesn’t even make the freakin’ cut at The Masters.”

“I can’t believe March Madness is still a month away. I will not watch baseball! I bet Tiger doesn’t even make the freakin’ cut at The Masters.” BARGAINING – “Well, spring football is coming up soon, and there’s the draft. That’s the same thing, right?”

“Well, spring football is coming up soon, and there’s the draft. That’s the same thing, right?” DEPRESSION – “Spring football is not football. And the draft is the biggest non-event in history that everyone thinks is an event.”

“Spring football is not football. And the draft is the biggest non-event in history that everyone thinks is an event.” ACCEPTANCE – “It’s over. I’ve got to do my taxes anyway. Maybe I’ll get some of the money back I lost gambling during the season.”

SEC COMMISSIONER GREG SANKEY EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

Perhaps it is good during this depressing time of year – that mid-February lull before the Super Bowl and March Madness, The Masters and baseball – that the Southeastern Conference office announces its order of coaches for the SEC Media Days press conferences in July.

That is five months away, though. Never understood this annual release by the SEC. Why not announce this in June? Just as slow then, and it would be more timely.

SEC Coaches Media Days Press Conference Order … Wow

It’s not real news at any time, really. This is really fake news. These are press conferences more than a month before the games even start. Yet, they trumpet them out like it is the list of bands and times for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (April 28-May 7). Now, that’s news.

But without further ado (because I couldn’t think of anything else), here is the lineup for the 2023 SEC Media Days in Nashville on Monday through Thursday, July 17-20. Drum roll, please .. don’t.

On Monday, LSU coach Brian Kelly highlights the festivities with Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher as co-stars. Kelly’s Tigers could be picked to win the West as they return one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Jayden Daniels after LSU won the SEC West. But the other two teams combined to go 11-14 overall and 5-11 in the SEC last season.

Coach Kelly and LSU will open SEC Football Media Days on July 17 in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/AEJj1PC7x7 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) February 16, 2023

On Tuesday, new Auburn coach Hugh Freeze will debut along with reigning two-time national champion Kirby Smart of Georgia, new Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett and Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea.

Alabama’s Nick Saban is the headliner on Wednesday. Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, Florida’s Billy Napier and Kentucky’s Mark Stoops will be supporting actors. The SEC obviously has spread out its star coaches. This is why Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin will be Friday along with Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and South Carolina coach Shane Beamer.

And that’s it, football addicts. Do you feel better? I didn’t think so.