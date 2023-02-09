SEC Distributes Nearly $50 Million To Conference Members

Videos by OutKick

The SEC wrote some massive checks to its members for the past fiscal year.

SEC football is the king of college sports, and that comes with a hefty pay day. Just how hefty was it? For the past fiscal year – which ended August 31, 2022 – teams were nearly cut off $50 million each from the brick of SEC cash.

The conference announced the following about the distributions, which was slightly down from the prior year:

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday announced that $721.8 million of total revenue was divided among the SEC’s 14 universities for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended August 31, 2022. The total includes $698.5 million distributed directly from the conference office, as well as $23.3 million retained by universities that participated in 2021-22 football bowl games to offset travel and other related bowl expenses. The amount distributed from the conference office, excluding bowl expenses retained by participants, averaged $49.9 million per school.

The SEC gets richer.

Whether you’re an SEC fan or not, you can’t deny the conference is absolutely loaded. That’s what happens when you have many of the biggest brands in the sport.

The chase for a national title almost always runs through the SEC. We’re talking about powerhouse programs like Georgia and Alabama printing money every single year.

Yes, men’s basketball also can make money, but the only guaranteed ATM in the SEC is football and there’s no shortage of cash.

The only conference capable of out-spending/out-earning the SEC is the B1G, and that’s mostly because the Big Ten’s media footprint is outrageously large.

The Big Ten is expected to distribute easily north of $70 million to each school with the new media deal. However, that’s an arms race we can debate another time.

Right now, the SEC is handing out money like it’s going out of style. All that cash can go to higher salaries, better facilities and more resources for whatever schools want. It’s a never ending cycle. The rich get richer, upgrade everything, keep winning and it really never stops.

The conference is loaded and the latest payouts prove the conference isn’t slowing down.