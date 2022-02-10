SEC Announces $777.8 Million In 2020-21 Revenue, More Than $54.6 Million To Each School

Videos by OutKick

The Southeastern Conference has announced that $777.8 million of total revenue was divided among the SEC’s 14 schools for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Commissioner Greg Sankey announced the news Thursday afternoon.

The announcement also included that the amount distributed from the conference office, excluding bowl expenses retained by participants, averaged slightly more than $54.6 million per school. So, if you’re wondering why some of these schools are able to afford the upgrade to facilities or even coaching buyouts, the numbers released today make it clearer. Once the new television contract is in place, the number will continue to grow.

Greg Sankey had this to say about Thursday’s announcement.

“The commitment of the SEC’s 14 universities to provide an impactful and lasting student-athlete experience is enhanced exponentially by the substantial revenue distributed through the Southeastern Conference,” said Sankey. “As a direct result of this distribution, SEC universities provide their student-athletes exceptional instruction, training, equipment, academic counseling, medical care, mental health and wellness support and life-skill development that is unmatched in intercollegiate athletics.”

The conference went on to say that the total distribution amount is comprised of revenue generated from television contracts, post-season bowl games, the CFP Playoff, SEC Football Championship, SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, NCAA Championships and a supplemental surplus distribution.

“SEC athletics programs often contribute in unique and significant ways to the academic missions of their universities as a result of athletics-generated revenues,” Sankey said. “Past examples of the impact of this revenue have included assistance in construction and renovation of academic facilities, financial support of academic scholarships, funding of academic programs and direct transfers of funds to support academic budgets.”

The amount distributed to each school does not include the one-time supplement of $23 million that each member school received to help mitigate any losses from the pandemic in 2021. The total revenue for 2020-21 is an increase above the $657.7 million distributed in 2019-20.

Each member school received $45.5 million from the conference during the 2019-2020 year, not including any bowl allotted money.

Safe to say that each school is happy to receive the huge check from the conference. We will continue to see this money grow over the next few years, with additional members and the new television contract going into place.