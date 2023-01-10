SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Wants The Early Signing Period Moved Until After Playoff

The college football early signing period has fans and detractors, and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is certainly no fan.

In 2017, it was moved up to December in an attempt to finalize classes earlier and lock down committed players.

Sankey recently discussed his feelings about the shift in recruiting, saying that it doesn’t benefit players or coaches.

He told The Athletic that he believes it has to be moved, especially with the upcoming addition of more playoff games.

“We’re going to add Playoff games (in December). We have to change early signing,” Sankey said.

Despite attempts to make recruiting easier, he seems to believe the new schedule has made things worse.

“I would suggest we have to pivot back,” he said. “Maybe it doesn’t have to be the first Wednesday in February like it is, but we have to get through the postseason. We have to get through coaching transitions. It ought to be done in the appropriate timeframe. It should not be disrupting seasons.”

Sankey Would Like to See Changes

Sankey has generally embraced change, including the upcoming expanded playoff.

But sometimes change doesn’t necessarily lead to the better outcomes initially expected.

He has a point that the compressed schedules make things harder on coaches and their staffs. For teams dealing with the transfer portal, bowl prep and staff turnover, finalizing classes is a lot to take on.

It certainly hasn’t helped some major conference teams.

Being the commissioner of the most powerful conference in the country, Sankey’s words will carry significant weight.

Moving the signing period back isn’t an entirely new suggestion either. But with more prominent, influential people wanting to discuss it, there may be some momentum to make a change.