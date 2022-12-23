PAC-12 Team Signs Embarrassingly Atrocious Recruiting Class

Cal football coach Justin Wilcox might have some tough questions to answer after signing a horrendous recruiting class.

Following National Signing Day earlier in the week, Cal secured the 84th best class in America in 247Sports composite rankings.

Cal signs horrible recruiting class. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Just how bad was it? FCS Campbell finished with a better class and more than 15 G5 teams easily put together better recruiting classes.

Cal’s best player in the class is Nyziah Hunter, who ranks just inside the top 400. No other player in the class is in the top 700, and only a total of three players cracked the top 1,000.

The Golden Bears are far from a traditional power, but this is comically bad. For comparison, last season’s composite rank was 59 and nine players were in the top 1,000.

Justin Wilcox failed to sign a solid recruiting class. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Not only was Justin Wilcox’s latest class terrible, but it was a gigantic step in the wrong direction. For a team that has won just 10 games since 2020 (only played four games in 2020), the Golden Bears need to find a lot more talent and find it quickly.

If they don’t, it’s hard to imagine more sub-.500 seasons aren’t on the horizon. If that happens, Wilcox might want to update his resume.

Cal doesn’t expect a ton of success, but at some point, enough is enough for a PAC-12 program.

Cal brings in atrociously bad recruiting class. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Best of luck to Cal football fans over the next couple seasons. It definitely sounds like they’re going to need it.