SEC Championship Game Set: No. 1 Georgia Will Play No. 7 LSU On Dec. 3; No. 25 Washington Upsets No. 6 Oregon

It will be a matchup few, if anyone, expected or selected.

LSU, picked to finish fifth in the SEC West at the SEC Media Days last July with zero first place votes, won the West on Saturday and will play SEC East champion and No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta (4 p.m., CBS).

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels runs for a gain during a 13-10 win at Arkansas Saturday that led to the Tigers winning the SEC West. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The No. 7 Tigers (8-2, 6-1) won 13-10 at Arkansas on Saturday afternoon, then pulled for its hated rival Alabama to beat Ole Miss, which it did, 30-24. That gave LSU the title via the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Rebels (8-2, 4-2), who lost to LSU, 45-20, on Oct. 22.

NICK SABAN GIVES BRIAN KELLY THE SEC WEST

Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) defeated Mississippi State, 45-19, late Saturday to clinch the East. The defending national champion Bulldogs were picked to win the East at SEC Media Days with 172 of 180 first place votes.

Meanwhile, No. 25 Washington upset No. 6 Oregon, 37-34, late Saturday, likely knocking the Ducks (8-2) out of the College Football Playoff picture with two losses.

If LSU, which will likely be a double-digit underdog against Georgia, upsets the Bulldogs, it could throw the College Football Playoff voting into a frenzy. The Tigers would likely be the only two-loss team in the final four, but could not be left out after winning the SEC championship.

Interestingly, LSU was one of the rare teams in college football history to win a national championship with two losses in 2007. The Tigers reached that BCS national championship game at 11-2 after beating No. 14 Tennessee, 21-14, in the SEC Championship Game. LSU jumped from No. 7 to No. 2 in the final BCS poll after two teams ahead of it – West Virginia and Missouri – were upset in the final weekend before the final polls. LSU beat Ohio State for the national title.

LSU and Georgia last met in the 2019 SEC Championship Game. The Tigers won 37-10 on their way to a 15-0 national championship season.

Georgia lost the SEC title game to Alabama, 41-24, last year, but the Bulldogs beat the Tide, 33-18, in the national championship game.

LSU will be in its seventh SEC Championship Game and will bring in a 5-1 record. The Tigers beat Georgia, 34-13, in the 2003 SEC title game on their way to a national championship season, lost to the Bulldogs, 34-14, in the 2005 league title game and beat Georgia, 42-10, in the 2011 SEC title game.

Georgia will be in its 10th SEC title game and is 4-5.