LSU Is 1 Win From SEC West Crown After Beating Arkansas 13-10

From worst to nearly first.

The No. 7 LSU Tigers are one win away from the Southeastern Conference West title after finishing in last in the West a year ago at 3-5 in an overall 6-7 season.

The additional win can come from No. 9 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss Saturday afternoon (CBS) or from LSU at struggling Texas A&M on Nov. 26.

LSU tailback Josh Williams eludes a tackle on his way to a game-high 122 yards Saturday in the Tigers’ 13-10 win at Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images.)

The Tigers (8-2) won 13-10 at Arkansas on Saturday afternoon to improve to 6-1 in the SEC West. Should Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1) and LSU win out to each finish 7-1 in the league, the Tigers will win the West via the first tiebreaker of head-to-head games. LSU beat Ole Miss, 45-20, on Oct. 22.

The West champion will play the SEC East winner in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta. No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 6-0) can clinch the East with a win at Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3) on Saturday night (7 p.m., ESPN).

LSU Wins Despite Sluggish Offense

“It wasn’t the best performance,” said LSU first-year coach Brian Kelly, who left Notre Dame after last season to take over a troubled program.

TIGERS STRUGGLED IN TRAP GAME AFTER BEATING BAMA

The Tigers lacked the same gusto they had last week in a huge, 32-31 overtime win over No. 6 Alabama in Tiger Stadium.

“We just had enough to get the win. Sometimes, you’ve just got to grind through. We found a way to survive,” Kelly said.

Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) trailed 13-3 after three quarters, but made a game of it. Third team quarterback Cade Fortin threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Matt Landers to cut LSU’s lead to 13-10 with 13:17 to play. Malik Hornsby started at quarterback for Arkansas in place of injured starter KJ Jefferson, who dressed out but did not play because of a shoulder injury.

LSU LB Harold Perkins Recovers From Flu For 4 Sacks

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels also struggled, completing only 8 of 15 passes for 86 yards with an interception around a season-high seven sacks allowed by the Tigers.

Tailback Josh Williams led all rushers with 122 yards on 19 carries for the Tigers.

LSU true freshman outside linebacker Harold Perkins continued to be one of the top newcomers in the SEC- if not the country. He collected four of LSU’s five quarterbacks sacks and forced two fumbles, including one in the final moments to ice the game. Perkins, who played sparingly early in the season, had eight tackles in all with six solo stops.

Perkins was sick with the flu before the game and threw up in the locker room.

LSU hosts Alabama-Birmingham next week, while Arkansas hosts Ole Miss.