Alabama Is Overwhelming Media Pick To Win SEC Title, Beating Georgia, 158-18 In Votes

ATLANTA – The Alabama Crimson Tide football team was predicted to win its third straight Southeastern Conference championship, according to a preseason poll of nearly 1,000 reporters covering the SEC Media Days over the last week here with 158 votes to 18 for Georgia.
Alabama beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game last season, but lost to the Bulldogs in the national championship game.
The Crimson Tide was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1,262 total points, followed by Texas A&M with 968 and three first place votes and Arkansas with 844 and one first place vote. Alabama received 177 – all but four – first-place votes. Ole Miss was picked to finish fourth, followed by LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn.
KIRBY SMART AMONG HIGHEST PAID COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES
Georgia was selected to win the SEC East Division with 1,254 points, including 172 first-place votes, while Kentucky was second with 932 points and four first place votes. Tennessee was third with 929 points and one first place vote. South Carolina, strangely, received three first place votes, but was voted to finish fifth in the East behind Florida.
EXCUSE ME, VANDERBILT WILL HAVE THE NATION’S TOP PROGRAM?
Vanderbilt, amazingly, also got a first-place vote despite finishing higher than fourth one time (2008) since the SEC went to divisions in 1992. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale. Missouri was picked to finish sixth and Vanderbilt seventh.
Only nine times since 1992 has the predicted champion prior to the season at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game, which includes the last two consecutive seasons by Bama.
Media also voted on the pre-season All-SEC team with Alabama leading the way there as well with 19 selections:
2022 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB – Bryce Young, Alabama
RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL – Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Second Team
QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
RB – Devon Achane, Texas A&M
WR – Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
WR – Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
TE – Cameron Latu, Alabama
OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OL – Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
OL – Darnell Wright, Tennessee
OL – Javion Cohen, Alabama
C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Third Team
QB – Will Levis, Kentucky
RB – Zach Evans, Ole Miss
RB – Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR – Josh Vann, South Carolina
TE – Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL – Tyler Steen, Alabama
OL – Javon Foster, Missouri
*OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss
*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama
C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee
DEFENSE
First Team
DL – Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL – BJ Ojulari, LSU
DL – Derick Hall, Auburn
DL – Byron Young, Tennessee
LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB – Nolan Smith, Georgia
LB – Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB – Kelee Ringo, Georgia
DB – Eli Ricks, Alabama
DB – Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Second Team
DL – Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
DL – D.J. Dale, Alabama
DL – Ali Gaye, LSU
DL – Colby Wooden, Auburn
LB – Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB – Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina
DB – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB – Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Third Team
DL – Gervon Dexter, Florida
DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL – Maason Smith, LSU
DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
LB – Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB – Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB – Trey Dean III, Florida
DB – Trevon Flowers, Tennessee
DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama
SPECIALISTS
First Team
P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK – Will Reichard, Alabama
RS – Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Second Team
P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP – Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Third Team
P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri
RS – JoJo Earle, Alabama
AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
* – Indicates a tie
