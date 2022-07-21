Georgia’s Kirby Smart Is Among Highest Paid College Football Coaches at $10.2 Million A Year

ATLANTA – Georgia coach Kirby Smart will get a raise from approximately $7.2 million a year to $10.2 million a year this season in a new contract agreed upon Thursday after winning the national championship last season, making him one of the highest paid college football coaches in the nation.

Smart joins USC coach Lincoln Riley, LSU first-year coach Brian Kelly and Alabama coach Nick Saban at or near the $10 million plateau.

Smart’s previous contract was through 2024. It has been extended through 2031, and he will get incremental raises with the deal topping at $12.2 million before the ’31 season, according to a release by the Georgia athletic department.

“Coach Smart’s impact on the University of Georgia extends far past his significant accolades as our head football coach,” athletic director J. Reid Parker said. “He and his wife (Mary Beth) are Bulldogs through and through, and it is evident that Athens and UGA mean as much to him as he means to us. I am excited for our football program’s continued success under his direction. The future of Georgia football remains bright with Coach Smart as its steadfast leader.”

Said Georgia president Jere W. Morehead, “I am pleased that Coach Smart has made a long-term commitment to the University of Georgia. I look forward to seeing his continued success with the Georgia Bulldogs for many years to come.”

In his six seasons at the helm of Georgia, Smart, 46, has led the Bulldogs to the 2021 national title, a 2018 national title game appearance, the 2017 Southeastern Conference title, four SEC East crowns, 66 wins and six bowl game victories. Smart has been named SEC Coach of the Year twice since being hired in December of 2015. He has coached 11 first round NFL draft picks and 45 overall.

“Mary Beth, my family and I are excited and grateful for the extension of my agreement with the University of Georgia,” Smart said. “This is home for us, our roots run deep here. My commitment to this University and our program is unwavering. I’m thankful to President Morehead for his continued support of Georgia football. It’s an honor being the head football coach at Georgia, and while I’m certainly proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, I’m confident the best is yet to come!”