Breaking: SEC Announces Full 2024 Conference Schedule, Filled With Monster Matchups For Oklahoma, Texas

The 2024 football schedule for the SEC has been released after the conference decided on a temporary eight-game schedule. The additions of Texas and Oklahoma were the catalyst in the SEC deciding to announce the schedule earlier in the Summer. Also, the SEC Network was able to parlay this into a must-watch event around the south.

As good as some of these matchups are, the SEC still screwed up when it comes to a few of these first-year games. The fact we still haven’t seen Georgia and Texas A&M play in College Station is a travesty. But, the conference is ridding of divisions, so making the championship game will depend on winning percentage, or a tiebreaker.

Welcome to the conference, Longhorns, who will also play at Michigan in 2024. Every SEC team has either Texas or Oklahoma on their 2024 schedule.

For the Longhorns, they’ll have road games at Texas A&M and Arkansas, along with the previously mentioned matchup with Georgia in Austin. Also, Texas and Oklahoma will still play in Dallas at the Cotton Bowl, thank goodness. Don’t forget, Texas A&M will also play Notre Dame in the season opener at home.

Another massive game that will be played in 2024 is a rematch between Georgia and Alabama, which will take place in Tuscaloosa. It’s about time these two juggernauts played again outside of the SEC championship Atlanta or Indianapolis.

Kirby Smart and Nick Saban will once again meet during the SEC regular season.

The Full SEC 2024 Schedule For Each Member Team

Alabama

Home: Georgia, Auburn, Missouri, South Carolina

Away: LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

Arkansas

Home: LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Away: Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M

Auburn

Home: Texas A&M, Arkansas, Vandy, Oklahoma

Away: Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Kentucky

Florida

Home: Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Away: Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas

Neutral: Georgia

Georgia

Home: Auburn, Mississippi State, Tennessee

Away: Alabama, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Texas

Neutral: Florida

Kentucky

Home: Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

Away: Texas, Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee

LSU

Home: Alabama, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma

Away: Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina

Mississippi State

Home: Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida, Missouri

Away: Ole Miss, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas

Missouri

Home: Oklahoma, Arkansas, Auburn, Vanderbilt

Away: Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Oklahoma

Home: Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina

Away: LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss, Missouri

Neutral: Texas

Ole Miss

Home: Mississippi State, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Georgia

Away: LSU, Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina

South Carolina

Home: LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M

Away: Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Tennessee

Home: Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State, Kentucky

Away: Oklahoma, Georgia, Arkansas, Vandy

Texas

Home: Georgia, Mississippi State, Florida, Kentucky

Away: Texas A&M, Arkansas, Vandy

Neutral: Oklahoma

Texas A&M

Home: Texas, LSU, Arkansas, Missouri

Away: Florida, Auburn, Mississippi State, South Carolina

Vanderbilt

Home:Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

Away: Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri

So there it is, the 2024 SEC schedule. There will be arguments and the schedule will be the first test in-terms of gauging the College Football Playoffs view of the conference and its strength of schedule.

Either way, we are now setup for a new era in the SEC. Now the question is how long does the conference stick with an eight-game schedule.