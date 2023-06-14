Breaking: SEC Announces Full 2024 Conference Schedule, Filled With Monster Matchups For Oklahoma, Texas

Videos by OutKick
The 2024 football schedule for the SEC has been released after the conference decided on a temporary eight-game schedule. The additions of Texas and Oklahoma were the catalyst in the SEC deciding to announce the schedule earlier in the Summer. Also, the SEC Network was able to parlay this into a must-watch event around the south.
As good as some of these matchups are, the SEC still screwed up when it comes to a few of these first-year games. The fact we still haven’t seen Georgia and Texas A&M play in College Station is a travesty. But, the conference is ridding of divisions, so making the championship game will depend on winning percentage, or a tiebreaker.
Welcome to the conference, Longhorns, who will also play at Michigan in 2024. Every SEC team has either Texas or Oklahoma on their 2024 schedule.
For the Longhorns, they’ll have road games at Texas A&M and Arkansas, along with the previously mentioned matchup with Georgia in Austin. Also, Texas and Oklahoma will still play in Dallas at the Cotton Bowl, thank goodness. Don’t forget, Texas A&M will also play Notre Dame in the season opener at home.
Another massive game that will be played in 2024 is a rematch between Georgia and Alabama, which will take place in Tuscaloosa. It’s about time these two juggernauts played again outside of the SEC championship Atlanta or Indianapolis.
The Full SEC 2024 Schedule For Each Member Team
Alabama
Home: Georgia, Auburn, Missouri, South Carolina
Away: LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vanderbilt
Arkansas
Home: LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas
Away: Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M
Auburn
Home: Texas A&M, Arkansas, Vandy, Oklahoma
Away: Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Kentucky
Florida
Home: Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M
Away: Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas
Neutral: Georgia
Georgia
Home: Auburn, Mississippi State, Tennessee
Away: Alabama, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Texas
Neutral: Florida
Kentucky
Home: Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt
Away: Texas, Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee
LSU
Home: Alabama, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma
Away: Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina
Mississippi State
Home: Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida, Missouri
Away: Ole Miss, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas
Missouri
Home: Oklahoma, Arkansas, Auburn, Vanderbilt
Away: Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M
Oklahoma
Home: Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina
Away: LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss, Missouri
Neutral: Texas
Ole Miss
Home: Mississippi State, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Georgia
Away: LSU, Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina
South Carolina
Home: LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M
Away: Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
Tennessee
Home: Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State, Kentucky
Away: Oklahoma, Georgia, Arkansas, Vandy
Texas
Home: Georgia, Mississippi State, Florida, Kentucky
Away: Texas A&M, Arkansas, Vandy
Neutral: Oklahoma
Texas A&M
Home: Texas, LSU, Arkansas, Missouri
Away: Florida, Auburn, Mississippi State, South Carolina
Vanderbilt
Home:Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas
Away: Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri
So there it is, the 2024 SEC schedule. There will be arguments and the schedule will be the first test in-terms of gauging the College Football Playoffs view of the conference and its strength of schedule.
Either way, we are now setup for a new era in the SEC. Now the question is how long does the conference stick with an eight-game schedule.
One CommentLeave a Reply
Well, lets see how the sponsors want the season to play out… I guessing ALABAMA, Texas, Georgia and some B1G team in the College playoffs…