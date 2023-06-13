Prepare For Chaos: SEC Set To Release 2024 Schedule Wednesday Night, So What Games Get Left Out?

Videos by OutKick

The SEC is set to host a primetime show on Wednesday night to reveal the 2024 schedule, which will include Texas and Oklahoma.

You can go ahead and prepare to be disappointed in some way, as every team will surely not get the matchups they want. The good news is that most of the secondary rivalries in the conference should be honored for the first season with the Longhorns and Sooners.

There will be no divisions and only eight league games, which SEC presidents voted on two weeks ago at Spring meetings in Destin. Now, the conference is ready to show off its new look in what will probably look like an NCAA Tournament selection show.

Will The SEC Move To 9 Game Schedule In 2025?

This schedule could possibly only last one season, as officials from all sixteen teams negotiate a new format. This year, it seemed as if the SEC punted on going with a nine-game conference schedule due to ESPN not willing to renegotiate the new media rights contract.

Kirby Smart speaks with the media at SEC Meetings

Some AD’s will tell you that the conference is waiting to see how the 12-game playoff will effect the way the SEC puts its schedule together, but that’s not the full truth.

Usually, the conference will announce the schedule for next season later in the summer. But, the SEC is ready to cash-in on the ratings it could receive Wednesday night. There will be a lot of intrigue from fans as to which schools their favorite team plays in 2024. It will certainly look different, and the elimination of divisions will take some time to get accustomed to.

But one thing is for sure, SEC fans will be bickering on Wednesday night. All of this, while conference officials sit-around pondering the future of scheduling.