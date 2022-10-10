Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Suffers Devastating Injury

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny might be off the field for a long time.

The 26-year-old running back suffered serious ankle injury against the Saints, head coach Pete Carroll announced after the loss to New Orleans.

Pete Carroll says Rashaad Penny has a “serious” ankle injury and it will be very tough for Seahawks to get him back. Sounds he will be out a long time—again. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/vjkBDprz4I — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 9, 2022

“I don’t want to make any statements because I don’t really know exactly yet until they get all the MRIs and stuff, but he’s got a bad ankle [injury]. He’s in trouble getting back,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll explained when discussing the situation, according to ESPN.

Ian Rapoport initially reported that Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured tibia, but it now appears to be an ankle injury and not the leg bone.

#Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured tibia, sources say, and he’ll have tests tomorrow to determine associated damage to see if surgery is necessary. As of now, it’s likely. Heart-breaking. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2022

This is a very tough blow for the Seahawks and Penny. Judging from how Carroll was talking after the game, fans shouldn’t expect to see Rashaad Penny back on the field in the near future.

It sounds like this ankle injury could keep him on the sidelines for a long time. He couldn’t even put any weight on his ankle as he was taken off the sidelines Sunday.

During the timeout, Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny was helped off of the field and then carted into the locker room. pic.twitter.com/6r8emGp9O5 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 9, 2022

Through five games, Rashaad Penny rushed for 346 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Seahawks. Hopefully, he’s able to heal up and eventually bounce back.