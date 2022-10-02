3 NFL Week 4 Player Props Worth Betting

Player props are like the guacamole of my NFL weekly betting feast. They are key to the Sunday spread but I likely won’t bet a lot of props.

You can also shop for your own player, game and team props with our new “Prop Bet Finder” tool. Below, I’ll run through my favorite player props at DraftKings Sportsbook in order of most to least favorite bets.

Bills RB Devin Singletary OVER 11.5 receiving yards (-115)

(Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Singletary has gone Over this receiving yard prop in 23 of his 43 career games played and averages 17.2 yards per game. He made a career-high in catches last week (9) for a career-high in receiving yards (78) vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Bills WR Jake Kumerow will miss Week 4 and WR Gabe Davis is listed as “questionable” on the injury report. Buffalo QB Josh Allen might throw Singletary’s way more Sunday.

Also, Ravens LB Patrick Queen will be covering Singletary out of the backfield. Baltimore’s secondary is going to be preoccupied with Buffalo’s WR corp and mostly Bills WR Stefon Diggs.

Queen struggles significantly in coverage. He’s allowing 10.5 yards per completion and Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades Queen’s pass coverage 96th out of 114 charted NFL linebackers. Queen is a major reason Baltimore’s defense allows the 6th-most receiving yards to opposing running backs in the NFL.

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor UNDER 97.5 rushing yards (-115)

(Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Taylor has gone Under this rushing yards prop in 2 of his 3 games this season. He’s rushed for 70 or fewer yards in all 3 career meetings vs. the Titans.

ESPN grades Tennessee’s defense with the highest run-stopping win rate. Indy’s offensive line ranks 25th in line yards per snap, per Football Outsiders.

Finally, the Titans to load up the box because first-year Colts QB Matt Ryan has been awful. Ryan is 30th in QB Rating and has the 29th-best PFF QB grade out of 33 quarterbacks.

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny OVER 59.5 rushing yards (-110)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Penny has gone Over this rushing yards prop in 2 of his 1st 3 games this season and rushed for 170 yards vs. the Lions in Week 17 last year.

More importantly, Detroit’s defense ranks dead-last in rushing success rate, 30th in PFF rushing grade and 26th in rushing expected points added per play.

We know Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll likes to establish the run. Carroll will feel a lot better about feeding Penny the rock vs. this terrible Detroit run defense.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1:15 a.m. ET.

FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.