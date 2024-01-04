Sean Strickland Torches Society For Becoming Soft, Seems To Endorse Bringing Back Dueling

Videos by OutKick

Content king Sean Strickland believes people have become too soft, and he might have a point.

The UFC star is known for not having a filter. That’s why people are drawn to him. Not only is he an amazing fighter, but the man shoots people straight with his opinions.

Whether it’s telling young men to date fat women to gain some confidence and reps or opining on Bud Light, Strickland is always worth the price of admission.

Now, he’s turned his sights on how soft people have become, and as you’d guess, he didn’t disappoint.

Sean Strickland rips people for becoming soft.

Strickland appeared on Theo Von’s podcast, and do I really need to say much more for you to know it’s going to be electric. That’s a combination that’s going to be gold 100% of the time.

“The world’s getting f*cking soft dude. We live in this world now where people can just say whatever the f*ck they want, and I don’t think that helps people get like hard,” Strickland told the star comedian, according to the Daily Caller.

The UFC champ quickly added, “So it’s like I could go online right now. I could go on the interwebs and I could start telling you to go f*ck yourself. F*ck your mother. F*ck your girlfriend. F*ck you, and any kind of recourse that you do — you’ll get in trouble for it. If you do something to me you’ll go to prison…but we weren’t always like that.”

There’s no question people are always tougher behind a computer screen. Everyone is a keyboard warrior…right until they see someone in person. Then, everyone goes silent. Funny how that works.

Sean Strickland torches society for becoming soft. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Strickland sounds like a fan of dueling.

Strickland’s possible solution? While he didn’t outright endorse it, Strickland certainly speaks fondly on the days where dueling was acceptable and cited Andrew Jackson as an example.

“This man killed a man because he implied his wife was a whore. Just the pure implication of ‘Your wife is a whore’ — he killed this man. One of the greatest men of our f*cking time. And now it’s like, you know, the government has like slowly just took the nuts away from men,” the UFC Middleweight Champion explained.

Dueling. What an absolutely alpha and based take. Forget talking it out. Grab your pistols, space out 15 paces, turn and fire. We used to do that in paintballing, and I can tell you gets the adrenaline pumping.

Now, do I encourage people to whip out old school pistols to settle beefs? Absolutely not, but I’d be lying if I said Sean Strickland didn’t continue to be an absolute dog when it comes to his quotes.

Let’s hope he continues to speak his unfiltered thoughts. Agree with them or not, the world needs more of that kind of energy. Give me your thoughts on Strickland at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.