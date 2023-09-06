Sean Payton Told Russell Wilson To ‘F-cking Stop Kissing All The Babies’ After Abysmal 2022 Season

Videos by OutKick

Rusell Wilson arrived in Denver last season and put together the worst season of his career. After the Broncos won just five games for their sixth straight losing season they went out and got Sean Payton in hopes that he can turn the franchise around, and he isn’t going about it with kid’s gloves on.

The majority of the negative last season fell on Wilson’s shoulders, and rightfully so. He is the quarterback and the play was well below average. Payton doesn’t think his issues stem solely from his performance on the field, however, he thinks the 34-year-old needs to approach games much differently.

And Payton let him know it rather bluntly.

“Will you f–king ing stop kissing all the babies?” Payton told Wilson after being hired this past offseason, according to ESPN. “You’re not running for public office.”

Sean Payton is sharing some harsh love with his quarterback Russell Wilson. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Payton’s remark isn’t random by any means, in fact, it’s spot on.

Wilson was very much treated like a politician during his first season with the Broncos a year ago. According to a a report from The Athletic earlier this year, the QB was actually given his own office and workspace in the team facility and brought his own people separate from Denver’s staff to work with him.

Wilson posted career lows in touchdown passes (16) and QB-rating (38.7) last season.

It’s no secret that Wilson has always viewed himself, and carried himself, as much more than just an NFL quarterback. His businessman approach wasn’t an issue so much in Seattle because the Seahawks were consistently winning football games, but when you’re losing, that stuff gets old in a hurry.