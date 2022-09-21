Sean Payton Talked About What He Misses About Coaching

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton hasn’t even been off the sidelines for a year and he’s already missing some aspects of the coaching world.

And apparently it’s the food he misses most:

Sean Payton on the Saints taking the field in New Orleans today without him:



"Number one, I miss the food," Payton says. "Even more than that I miss this matchup. And this is one of the first days I feel different not coaching." — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) September 18, 2022

The spread that players and team personnel receive is an often overlooked perk of being in professional sports. One can only imagine what those spreads are like. Once you become accustomed to that tier of smorgasbord, nothing else will suffice.

However, Payton mentioned that he also misses “this matchup” and by that he means Saints-Buccaneers.

While he may miss those matchups, he may have been happy to not be on the sidelines over the weekend.

Or maybe he would have really loved that a bench-clearing brawl. Who knows?

Payton talked to Colin Cowherd about his thoughts on what went down this past weekend. He perhaps unsurprisingly defended his former squad, specifically Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Sean Payton on Mike Evans



“In the two significant fights you see a cheap shot…”

pic.twitter.com/40ueMqqL3q — Mik’d Up (@Mikdup_8) September 19, 2022

“He is a great guy, I’m sure, and he gets frustrated, and in both fights that these teams have had, you see a cheaper shot by a player. The rest are just Fournette’s talking or one or the other, so that’s where you don’t want someone to get hurt,” Payton said.

There are thoughts that Peyton will find his way back to the sidelines some day. Many feel its a matter of when, rather than if.

