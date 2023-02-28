Sean Payton Downplays The Ridiculousness Of Russell Wilson Having His Own Office At Broncos’ Facility Last Season

Videos by OutKick

Sean Payton made it clear during his introductory press conference after being hired by the Denver Broncos that Russell Wilson’s private office would be no more.

Now, less than a month later, Payton is already downplaying just how ridiculous it was that Wilson had his own personal office at the team facility in the first place.

“A lot was made of that, and it was just an honest answer,” Payton said when asked about his initial comments about Wilson’s office, according to PFT.

“I know what I’m familiar with and what I’m expecting. You guys will hear me throughout this season: At some point, you guys will digest ’22, but for me and this team when we get into the offseason, I’m going to park a car with no rearview mirror, sideview mirrors. Those will all be gone. We’ve got to get past all those difficult things. It was a tough year, and someone said it last night, they have success last [year], I don’t think the upstairs meeting room matters to anybody.”

Sean Payton is walking back his comments about Russell Wilson’s private office. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Well, coach, success didn’t come for Wilson and the Broncos last year and even if it did, a quarterback having his own second-floor office is strange.

Payton literally admitted that it was “foreign” to him when asked about it after being introduced as Denver’s head coach.

While Payton now has to walk the line between motivating Wilson and keeping him happy, his sugarcoating how it was wrong and strange for him to have a private office is an interesting move.