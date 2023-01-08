Sean Payton Reveals He Has Spoken To Broncos Ownership

Sean Payton is poised to be the hottest commodity on the NFL coaching market this offseason. On Sunday, he provided some clarity on his situation.

The NFL on Fox analyst took a few minutes to talk through his contract situation. He revealed who he has spoken to and whether his situation is unique (Spoiler Alert: It’s not).

Yesterday, the Broncos reached out to the Saints to inquire about their former HC Sean Payton.@SeanPayton discusses the situation and his possible return to the NFL ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XDr7HADIUT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 8, 2023

“I have two years left on a contract with New Orleans, so ’23 — this upcoming year — and 24,” he explained. “So because of that any team that would want to inquire or speak with me can do so. They just need permission from the Saints.”

He added that if those talks materialize into a deal with another team, the Saints will receive compensation.

While Payton touched on Jan. 17 being the date that teams can hold official interviews with him, he revealed he has spoken to Denver Broncos ownership.

“Denver is the first team, and I was able to have a conversation with their owner and that’s kind of the protocol,” he said. Payton did not reveal who specifically he spoke to.

The team is owned by a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton. Walton’s daughter Carrie Walton Penner and his son-in-law Greg Penner are part-owners and handle the team’s daily operations.

Meanwhile, the ownership group also includes former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and 7-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

Payton pointed out there have been quite a few instances of coaches in his situation. These include some coaching luminaires like Don Shula, Bill Belichick, Bill Parcells, and Bruce Arians, all of whom switched teams under similar circumstances.

The Super Bowl XLIV left the door open for teams both in and out of the Saints division. He did mention, however, that he could return to Fox for another season.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle