Sean Payton Directly Asked About Tom Brady & Rambles Like A Pro For 2 Minutes

New year, same Tom Brady-Sean Payton speculation.

So much for that resolution!

Payton and Brady have been linked for months now, with the former hinting at an NFL comeback next season and the latter set to be a free agent once again.

The two California boys are considered NFL royalty, and the idea of them one day teaming up together seemingly won’t ever go away. It probably didn’t help that it damn near happened last year in Miami before Brian Flores blew the lid on the entire thing with enough lawsuits to make your head spin.

Anyway, NFL Network’s Peter Schrager had Payton on his podcast this week and didn’t tiptoe around the elephant in the room.

“So, Tom Brady, is he going to be your quarterback where ever you go?” Schrager directly asked Payton, who then spent the next two minutes rambling about their NFL careers before somewhat throwing cold water on the idea.

“Over the years, we always stayed in touch but never worked together, but there are probably too many variables in that equation,” said Payton, who added that “there is a good chance that if we work together, it will be with Fox.”

Here’s the full clip:

A Tom Brady & Sean Payton package deal?



Hmm…



Coach and I discussed on “The Season with Peter Schrager” ⁦⁦@nflnetwork⁩ ⁦@NFLMedia⁩ pic.twitter.com/ETnwhcE5Qt — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 7, 2023

Sean Payton and Tom Brady rumors won’t go away

Well, there you have it! Glad we can finally put this to bed.

Yeah, right.

Sure, Payton eventually kinda-sorta said it wouldn’t happen, but it took a WHILE to get there and there was a whole lot of ramblin’ in-between.

“Uh, man, I tell you what, um, no, I think that, there are a number of things that play into Tom’s decision,” Payton starts out before immediately deflecting to the Bucs winning last weekend and then pivoting like a pro to their California roots.

Look, it’s certainly no secret that Brady and Payton nearly teamed up for the Dolphins this season, and frankly probably would have if Brian Flores didn’t take a flamethrower to the organization on his way out.

Pesky tampering allegations will almost always ruin a fun party!

Sean Payton and Tom Brady can’t let each other go. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Both men moved on when it was clear Miami was a no-go, with Brady retiring for a cup of coffee before rejoining the Bucs and Payton becoming an analyst for Fox.

Whether Brady ultimately retires for good after this season and joins Payton at Fox – he signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with the network over the offseason – is still anyone’s guess.

And even if Brady does go that route, there’s a good chance Payton is back in the NFL by then. After all, the rumor mill is HOT right now, and it’s only going to get worse as Black Monday approaches.

One thing is for sure, though. Sean Payton just gave us an absolute masterclass in redirection.

Seasoned vet.