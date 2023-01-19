Sean Payton Reportedly Wants At Least $20 Million A Year

The sweepstakes to land Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton will reportedly come at a tall asking price.

According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune‘s Jeff Duncan, Payton is laying out his requirements for his new team after taking a one-year break from coaching in 2022.

Not only is Payton expecting the proper ownership and quarterback to be in play, he’s also expecting a yearly pay of $20 million to $25 million with his new contract to coach.

Payton’s reported contract demand would put him well over the NFL’s priciest deal for a head coach, with Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay (the highest paid HC) making roughly $15 million a year.

Currently, the New Orleans Saints, whom Payton coached from 2013 to 2021, still hold the rights to the head coach.

Payton spoke with Saints GM Mickey Loomis to discuss a new landing spot in 2023. He detailed on The Herd with Colin Cowherd that New Orleans expects a first-round pick at minimum.

“I know Mickey well. He’s got a job to do as a general manager with the Saints,” he told Cowherd. “He’ll get the right compensation. If it (negotiations) gets that far, he will arrive at it.”

Payton met with the Houston Texans on Monday to interview for the head-coaching gig. The 59-year-old is scheduled to meet with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper on Friday.