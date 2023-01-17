Texans Finish Interview With Sean Payton; Saints Expect First-Rounder As Compensation For Coach

The Houston Texans announced that they officially finished interviewing former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Both sides met Monday afternoon, relayed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter — the first stop in the highly coveted coach’s tour of interviews as he eyes a return to coaching after a year-long hiatus.

The Texans cut ties with their HC, Lovie Smith, after one season of coaching. Smith went 3-13-1 in his sole year.

Can The Texans Land Sean Payton?

Though Houston’s odds of landing the coach appear like a longshot — based on their roster and ownership — Payton previously mentioned that he would not rule out working for Houston under the right circumstances.

Houston holds the second-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Texans completed an interview tonight with Sean Payton. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2023

Also rumored to be interested in signing Payton are the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers.

As noted during his interview with Colin Cowherd on “The Herd,” the New Orleans Saints (who still own the rights to Payton as coach) and general manager Mickey Loomis expect a first-round pick for the HC, at minimum.

“Mickey Loomis and I have talked already about it. I think ultimately the compensation for the Saints will be a mid or later first-round pick,” Payton relayed. “Each team has different ammo or different pick selections. It could be a future one where maybe you have to throw in something.”

Payton mentioned that he’s tentatively scheduled to meet with Panthers owner David Tepper on Friday. The 59-year-old coach has a regular-season record of 152–89 (.631).

Payton led the 2009 New Orleans Saints to a Super Bowl XLIV win over the Indianapolis Colts, 31-17.

