Report: Sean Payton Wants To Coach In LA, Darkhorse Team In The Mix

Sean Payton is waiting in the wings to take over an NFL coaching gig, and now reports are starting to appear indicating what gig that could be.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport touched on a few places where Payton could end up should the jobs become available.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: The specter of Sean Payton hangs over every coaching situation; What to expect for Lamar Jackson & Kenny Pickett; Tom Brady has plenty of options for 2023; The Odell Beckham Jr sweepstakes led to… a holding pattern. pic.twitter.com/wgCUYuMZ05 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2022

Rapoport touched on how Payton lives in Los Angeles now that he has taken a job as a TV analyst for FOX Sports. For this reason, he reportedly wants to stay in southern California, should the Rams or Chargers jobs come up for grabs.

The Rams getting rid of Sean McVay after one bad season which comes on the heels of a Super Bowl win seems unlikely.

However, there’s a decent chance that Chargers head coach Brandon Staley’s 15-14 record may not keep him in town for very long. Sean Payton would certainly be at the top of the list if the Chargers decide to make a change.

Could Payton Return To New Orleans?

Rapoport noted there is still the surprising wrinkle that Payton could go straight back to New Orleans.

Payton is still under contract with the Saints through 2024. That makes this the easiest scenario for him to return, at least from a bookkeeping perspective.

Given the dire state of the Saints — who currently sit in NFC South basement, behind even the Carolina Panthers — it could be worth a shot.

According to Saints reporter Jeff Duncan, sources close to Payton say it’s a definite possibility that he could return to the team’s sidelines in 2023 to help them right the ship.

People close to Sean Payton think he's going to coach in 2023. I asked one of them to rank where he'd most likely coach. He listed the Saints No. 1.



Jeff Duncan: If Sean Payton is going to coach somewhere in 2023, it needs to be the Saints https://t.co/1yCvbLZYbu via @nolanews — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) December 11, 2022

There’s speculation that bringing Payton back would require an upgrade at quarterback. This has led to some wondering if Payton and Tom Brady could join forces in 2023.

It could happen. The Miami Dolphins tried to do it, though they failed and wound up in some trouble.

