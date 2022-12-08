Sean Payton On Tom Brady: ‘We Don’t Want To Get Another Team In Trouble’

Sean Payton joined Tom Brady this week on Brady’s ‘Let’s Go!’ podcast with Jim Gray, and love was in the air!

The two NFL legends have been linked to each other for months after it was revealed that the Miami Dolphins actually tried to get them on the same sideline after the team canned Brian Flores.

Of course, that never happened after Flores went scorched-earth on the Dolphins, suing the team for discrimination and exposing them for tampering with both Brady and Peyton after last season.

Owner Stephen Ross was suspended, the Dolphins were docked several draft picks and instead hired Mike McDaniel – which, frankly, has turned out pretty darn well.

Still, the original goal was a Brady-Peyton combo in Miami, which Gray pointed out will probably never happen with Brady destined for Fox after he retires and Payton, currently a studio analyst for Fox, determined to return to coaching.

The back-and-forth after that was … interesting.

“Your hope and possibly one of your dreams was to be a teammate with Tom. And Tom’s coming to Fox at some point, and you’re leaving. I guess that’s a dream not only delayed but gonna be denied,” Gray said.

“Who says Tommy’s coming to Fox right away? Clearly, we don’t want to get another team in trouble,” Payton responded.

OutKick’s Armando Salguero touched on the possibility of a Brady-Payton pairing earlier.

Sean Payton and Tom Brady can’t get enough of each other. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Tom Brady leaves NFL future open

Leave it to Sean Payton to stir the pot!

Brady, shockingly, responded with an open-ended answer.

“You never know what happens in the NFL,” he said. “So, who knows? I thought I was retired, I wasn’t. Who knows? You never know what the future looks like.”

After the year Tom Brady has had, it’s hard to argue with that!

The Bucs’ QB retired for five minutes last spring, returned to the NFL in March, angered now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen along the way, and the two divorced in October.

The Bucs, meanwhile, have been a train-wreck at times this season, although the GOAT did just lead them to a stunning win over Peyton’s former team, the Saints, earlier this week.

Brady, 45, is a free agent once again after this season, and you’d be foolish to even try to guess what he’s going to do.

Perhaps someone like Sean Payton would be the PERFECT rebound?