Sean McVay will let assistant coaches search for new jobs without any issues.

There is serious speculation the Rams head coach might be leaving the team as a rebuild looks imminent. Now, members of his staff will be able to search for new jobs “without resistance,” according to Jeremy Fowler.

The Rams “won’t block” coaches from searching for new opportunities around the league.

#Rams coach Sean McVay, whose future is in limbo, has permitted his coaching staff to search for other jobs without resistance, per sources. McVay said in a staff meeting that he doesn’t know what he will do next year and won’t block those who want to explore opportunities — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 10, 2023

What does this decision mean for Sean McVay?

While it’s impossible to say for sure what this move means, it would definitely seem to indicate McVay might be heading for the exit.

Just from a professionalism standpoint, if you’re leaving, you want your guys to get solid landing spots. The new regime will likely bring its own staff.

That means anyone on McVay’s staff could get left out in the cold.

Will Sean McVay leave the Rams. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Where could Sean McVay end up if he does step away from the NFL? The obvious answer is the broadcasting booth.

There’s been speculation ever since the man won the Super Bowl last season that the booth might be his ultimate destination.

After a disappointing season and an obvious rebuild coming, now would be the time to get out if he doesn’t want to spend the time it might take to make the Rams a winning franchise again.

Is Sean McVay retiring? (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If McVay is really telling his coaches to find new homes if they want, that would be the clearest sign yet the rodeo might be coming to an end. However, even if he leaves, don’t expect Sean McVay to stay out of coaching forever. There’s a high chance he could eventually make a return.