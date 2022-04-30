Sean McVay Called Cole Strange, Bill Belichick After Laughing At Patriots’ Pick

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was stunned to see the New England Patriots draft Cole Strange with the No. 29 overall pick on Thursday, but general manager Les Snead told reporters the head coach called Bill Belichick and Strange to clear the air.

The Rams Wire reports that McVay wanted to reach out to let them both know he meant no disrespect.

McVay was stunned to see Strange drafted that early and laughed about the Rams wasting their time studying him, thinking he’d be available at No. 104, during a live press conference on Thursday.

“Because of how that video went viral in fun, that was the chemistry between us and us going through this process trying to evaluate, but I know Sean talked to Cole this morning, did talk to Coach Belichick just to say, ‘Hey, there was nothing – we really like that player.’ Sean was just jest at myself for ‘Hey, why did we waste our time on him again?'” Snead said.

The outlet reports that McVay also said it was a misunderstanding with how he came across in the video, but wanted to make it clear that he has a ton of respect for both the player and the head coach.

“I wish that it wouldn’t have gotten misunderstood,” McVay said. “It was more of a reflection of, I was actually giving Les a hard time because when we started watching him, I think we both were in agreement, there’s no way he’d be there [at 104] because we like the player so much. If there’s anybody that has more respect for Coach Belichick and what he’s done than I do, I’d like to see them because I have tremendous respect for this profession and the players that play at this level and I would never want it to get misunderstood for Cole Strange or the Patriots organization that anything but respect for the player. That was my reaction and any misunderstanding was my fault for the way I probably communicated that.”

If you missed McVay’s reaction, you can read about it here or watch it below:

Rams reaction to Patriots selection of Cole Strange at #29.



This is hysterical. pic.twitter.com/ADzqt4lizQ — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 29, 2022

