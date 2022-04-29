NFL Draft Stunner: Sean McVay Had Priceless Reaction To Patriots Selection

Aside from the Super Bowl ring, millions of dollars and supermodel girlfriend, Rams coach Sean McVay isn’t all that different from you and me. He proved as much Thursday during the first round of the NFL Draft when he provided a live reaction to New England’s selection.

“How bout that!,” exclaimed McVay – eyes wide, grinning ear to ear, doing everything possible to contain an audible laugh.

McVay, along with LA general manager Les Snead, were on stage speaking with media members when New England’s pick provided them with the very literal LOL moment.

The real-time reaction by McVay, and seconds later, Snead, was elicited by commissioner Roger Goodell’s announcement that New England had drafted Tennessee-Chattanooga guard Cole Strange. For context, Strange (nor any other Tennessee-Chattanooga player) is a household name. If you knew of Strange prior to Thursday, you’re either a family member of his, way too involved UTC alum, or wannabe Mel Kiper Jr..

Had you stumbled upon any pre-draft mocks that listed the UTC lineman as anything higher than a third round pick, that would’ve been, well…strange.

Watch the Rams brass react to the Strange pick below.

Rams reaction to Patriots selection of Cole Strange at #29. This is hysterical. pic.twitter.com/ADzqt4lizQ — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 29, 2022

“How bout that? And we wasted our time watching him thinking he’d be (available) at (Rams pick) 104 maybe,” McVay said, still in disbelief. Along with assembled media members, McVay then burst into laughter. Snead sat there smiling, still shocked that the Pats opted for a little-known guard at pick #29.

New England’s surprise selection landed them on the wrong end of OutKick’s Armando Salguero’s list of first round winners and losers.

As it currently stands, the Patriots are scheduled to select three times on Friday evening. No, joke.

