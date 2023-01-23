Sean McDermott Reacts To Stefon Diggs’ Sideline Tantrum During Bills’ Loss To Bengals

Buffalo Bills wide receiver was understandably frustrated during his team’s 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals during Sunday’s AFC Divisional round game. Unfortunately for him, the tantrum he decided to throw on the sideline was caught on camera.

While Allen and Diggs have been one of the best one-two-combos in the NFL since the wide receiver arrived in Buffalo in 2020, that wasn’t exactly the case on Sunday against the Bengals. While Diggs managed to haul in four catches, Cincinnati managed to limit him to a very quiet 35 receiving yards.

With the Buffalo offense not able to get anything going against the Bengals, Diggs was caught on the sideline seemingly yelling and throwing his hands up in the direction of Allen. The quarterback didn’t even look up from his tablet. He knew getting into a shouting match with his star wideout wouldn’t have helped anything.

Josh Allen handled this well. pic.twitter.com/wMhIEisYy0 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) January 22, 2023

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott explained after the game that Diggs’ frustrations were simply due to his competitive nature.

“He’s a competitive guy,” McDermott said. “That’s what makes him good is what you saw.”

“He’s very competitive like we all are. We work extremely hard at these jobs to be the best we can possibly be, and it hurts. I wouldn’t want a guy that doesn’t hurt, right? So when you put it all on the line out there, we put it all on the line, and tonight it wasn’t good enough. That’s the part that stings.”

Teammates showing frustrations towards one another is nothing new, but it was a bit shocking to see Diggs go at Allen after the pair has been so consistently great the past few seasons.

Both will get back on the same page, they’ll have a full offseason to do so.