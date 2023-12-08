Buffalo Bills Privately Don’t Care About Sean McDermott’s 9/11 Speech From 2019: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

The Buffalo Bills aren’t losing sleep over the fact Sean McDermott tried to use the terrorists on 9/11 to teach his players a lesson.

McDermott is under serious fire after it was revealed in a lengthy profile from Tyler Dunne that the Bills coach used the 9/11 al-Qaeda hijackers all being able to pull off the attack as an example of the importance of communicating during a 2019 speech.

Despite it happening four years ago, the public only became aware of it in Dunne’s profile. Reactions have been scorching hot online, despite McDermott addressing it and attempting to tamp it down.

Sean McDermott is a true psychopath pic.twitter.com/fRYUho15Tm — Mike Nash (@MikeNash15) December 7, 2023

Stupid? Yes. Worth everyone losing their minds? Probably not, and that’s the way the Buffalo Bills are looking at it.

Bills beat reporter Tim Graham reported late Thursday night that the 9/11 story is “old news” with Buffalo’s leadership and has become a joke within the organization at this point.

The organization now views it as a “distance memory.”

I'm told the 9/11 anecdote is "old news" within One Bills Drive, to the point it has become a running interoffice joke. Not that the metaphor was even remotely OK, but it's been digested and processed (pun intended, I suppose) and a distant memory that's been learned from (2/) — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) December 8, 2023

The Bills have the proper outlook on Sean McDermott’s 9/11 speech.

Again, I’m certainly not endorsing McDermott trying to use terrorists to teach a lesson to a bunch of football players, but people need to relax.

Football coaches are essentially gym teachers who reached the top of the mountain. We’re not talking about geniuses most of the time. They’re football guys, and football guys do and say things while half-cocked.

Sean McDermott facing criticism for 9/11 speech in 2019. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Sean McDermott made a stupid analogy involving 9/11. It was foolish for sure, but overall, it’s nothing more than offensive. He didn’t harm anyone, and it would be insane for the Bills to want to fire him over something that happened four years ago.

That’s not on the table at all, according to Graham. The piece from Dunne hasn’t impacted his job at all.

As such, what we all learned today thanks to Tyler's deep reporting doesn't move the needle in terms of McDermott's job status, at least not among those who would make that decision.



It's embarrassing, for sure, but not a new development to address internally. (3/) — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) December 8, 2023

The outrage and cancel culture mindset has to end. This happened four years ago, and people are acting like McDermott was part of the plot against America. Relax. Take a deep breath and relax.

Furthermore, there are things that can be learned from history, including tactics and strategy. That’s true for WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam, the GWOT and every major conflict in human history. There are guys right now studying tactics from wars that happened before I was alive in order to learn. How do you think America figured out how to crush Germany’s submarine fleet? We studied their advanced tech and tactics, adapted and then put them on the bottom of the ocean.

Again, not saying you should frame terrorists as genius tacticians, but history is what history is. There are always lessons to learn. If people did a little more reading and studying and a little less melting down, they might be surprised by what they learn.

The Buffalo Bills aren’t fired up about Sean McDermott 9/11 story surfacing. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

What should the proper reaction be to Sean McDermott’s half-cocked analogy about communication and 9/11? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.