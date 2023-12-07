Bills Coach Sean McDermott Once Gave A Speech Breaking Down What 9/11 Hijackers Got Right

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott reportedly once gave a speech to his team centered around 9/11.

That, in itself, isn’t all the surprising. He’s not the first coach to pull some inspiration out of that awful day and he won’t be the last. What law enforcement and firefighters did for this country some 22 years ago was nothing short of heroic. I think we can all agree on that.

Now, here’s where McDermott’s alleged speech went kinda-sorta off the rails …

According to GoLongTD.com’s Tyler Dunne, who released a three-part series today detailing the team’s troubles under McDermott, his speech wasn’t exactly about what America did in response to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

It was about the the cohesion the hijackers showed in executing said attacks.

Seriously.

Sean McDermott is a true psychopath pic.twitter.com/fRYUho15Tm — Mike Nash (@MikeNash15) December 7, 2023

Reading the big new horrible Sean McDermott piece and what the fuck lmao pic.twitter.com/4rLhcwEO5x — Alex (@dogshit95) December 7, 2023

Sean McDermott 9/11 speech wasn’t his only swing and a miss, reportedly

My goodness. Seven sources confirmed it? Yikes.

Right on cue, McDermott addressed the report just a few minutes ago:

Sean McDermott just addressed the 9/11 meeting referenced by @TyDunne's article published today. He said he plans on addressing this with the team later today once they get out of meetings. Here's the first few minutes of his comments from moments ago @WKBW pic.twitter.com/lKBdGVd8GV — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 7, 2023

I mean, he pretty much confirms it happened and then sort of dodges whether he was actually … praising the hijackers. If he didn’t do what the report alleges, he would have come out and said “that’s not true at all.”

McDermott didn’t do that. He pretty much admits he messed up. Sounds, and looks, like someone who knows it, too.

Frankly, it sounds likes the most insane speech tactic I’ve ever heard of in my entire life.

I can almost guarantee no coach in America has ever sat his team down and grilled them on what the 9/11 hijackers did right that day. Just a wild approach.

And how about that Niagara Falls speech?! What?

He said the woman died. End of story.

Could you imagine being in the room at the end of that speech? I’ve played for some pretty weird coaches in my lifetime — from AAU all the way through college — but I’ve never gotten a speech like that.

I’ve seen a lot of tweets saying these speeches sound like something Michael Scott would whip up during a conference room meeting, and I think that’s pretty spot on. Actually, it’s exactly spot on. That’s the perfect example.

Which is why it’s also hard to fathom Sean McDermott — or anyone with any common sense at all –actually giving them! The Niagara Falls one? OK, maybe McDermott was just having an off day and cooked up a stinker. It happens.

But the 9/11 speech? Using terrorists to show an offensive line how to work as one unit and open up some holes? Wild.

Zig when other zag, I guess?

Pretty awful year for the Buffalo Bills. Feel like fans can deal with the Josh Allen turnovers and poor special teams play. Don’t know if they’re gonna let this one slide, though.

