FBS Head Coach Steps Down To Become An Assistant For Deion Sanders: REPORT

Kent State head coach Sean Lewis is reportedly leaving to join Colorado’s staff.

The young college coach is leaving the Golden Flashes to be Deion Sanders‘ offensive coordinator with the Buffaloes, according to Pete Thamel.

Lewis and Kent State just finished a 5-7 season.

Sources: Kent Coach Sean Lewis is leaving for Colorado to take the offensive coordinator job. https://t.co/waLMQ9ZEDd — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 5, 2022

Is this a bizarre move from Sean Lewis?

It’s very rare you see an FBS coach step down to become an assistant. It can occasionally happen when a guy leaves for the NFL (Nick Saban left Toledo to be an NFL assistant), but leaving a head coaching job to be a coordinator in college is about as rare as a unicorn sighting.

Perhaps, Lewis felt the situation with the Golden Flashes was stagnant and he needed a fresh start. In five seasons with Kent State, he went 24-31 and was 1-1 in bowl games.

So, he was hardly lighting it up on the field.

Sean Lewis reportedly leaving Kent State to take OC job at Colorado with Deion Sanders. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Having said all that, money is likely the motivating factor. Sean Lewis was reportedly making less than $500,000 a year to be the head coach of the Golden Flashes.

There’s a very good chance he will make a lot more at Colorado. The Buffaloes have made it clear the program is committed to giving Deion Sanders whatever resources he needs.

That includes money to staff up, and $500,000 won’t be hard for the program to blow past.

Deion Sanders is the new head coach at Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Still, you just don’t see stuff like this happen very often. Hopefully, it works out for Lewis, but becoming a head coach is always the goal. He accomplished that and now he’s going back to being an assistant. It’s a bit strange to say the least.