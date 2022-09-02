Penn State QB Sean Clifford put some big numbers during a Thursday night win over Purdue.

Going into the matchup between the PSU and the Boilermakers, everyone thought Purdue was a very sexy upset pick (except people who listen to me), and fans seemed ready to crown Jeff Brohm’s team the winner before a single snap was played.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford led a huge drive at the end of the game to beat Purdue. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

However, Sean Clifford brought fans of the Boilermakers back to reality during the closing moments of the game to secure a 35-31 win.

Despite a very ugly to give Purdue a lead with more than eight minutes left, Clifford drove the field to go 80 yards in eight plays to score the game-winning TD.

Chris Jefferson runs it back 72 yards for the @BoilerFootball touchdown pic.twitter.com/ggNXfijweM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2022

With 58 seconds left in the game and trailing 31-28, Clifford rolled out and dropped one in the basket for Keyvone Lee to haul in.

That would be enough to earn the win for the Nittany Lions.

Clifford finished the game with 282 passing yards, four touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. He was responsible for every single point the Nittany Lions scored.

It might not have been pretty at times, especially that horrible interception, but overall, Penn State definitely wouldn’t have won without Clifford. He even suffered a knee injury and was able to keep rolling.

Anyone who can look at a QB who scores five total TDs and claim they didn’t play at a high level is an idiot.

It’s that simple, and at this point, you simply have to tip your hat to Clifford.

"I didn't play my best ball… but in the end you have to win the game and that's what we did."@PennStateFball's QB Sean Clifford talks with @JennyTaft about leading his team to victory in the final minutes of the game ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Bhv0liaYFS — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2022

Clifford has been a fan favorite target when it comes to criticism, and while he was far from perfect, it’s hard to argue he didn’t have a positive game overall. The biggest question now is where he goes from here. If he can eliminate the stupid errors and keep the five touchdowns a game, Sean Clifford and the Nittany Lions will be just fine.