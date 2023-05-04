QB Sean Clifford Updates LinkedIn After Being Drafted By The Packers, Makes Cringe Error

Videos by OutKick

Sean Clifford is keeping his LinkedIn fresh after being drafted by the Packers.

Green Bay stunned football fans when the team selected the former Penn State quarterback in the fifth round of the draft to be Jordan Love’s backup. Going into the draft, most people viewed Clifford as a seventh round pick or being undrafted.

Instead, the Packers surprisingly took him in the fifth round.

Sean Clifford was drafted in the fifth round by the Packers. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Clifford didn’t waste much time before updating his LinkedIn to list himself as a “Quarterback for The Green Bay Packers.”

Sean Clifford updates his LinkedIn after getting drafted by the Packers. (Credit: LinkedIn)

Weirdly, he also listed himself as an NFL player since January 2023, despite the fact he won’t get his first regular season action until September.

Lots of confidence in himself!

Sean Clifford’s LinkedIn lists him as being a part of the NFL since January 2023. (Credit: LinkedIn)

Sean Clifford goes full cringe on LinkedIn.

Unfortunately for Clifford, he made one of the most cringe decisions possible on social media:

He referred to himself in third person.

The former Penn State QB’s about section states:

Sean Clifford is a quarterback for Penn State football and the CEO and founder of Limitless NIL. He earned a degree in public relations, broadcasting, and a minor in psychology from Penn State. Sean’s mission is to lead a new generation of players and consistently prioritize the student-athletes he works with as Limitless continues to shape the ever-growing industry of NIL. As an entrepreneur, Sean looks to be a pioneer in a new world and shape the sports industry for the better.

Does Sean Clifford think he’s the Pope or something? Is he the leader of a nation? If not, he probably should relax with describing himself in the third person. Nothing comes off more pretentious and cringe.

As everyone knows, one of the few unforgivable decisions online is being cringe, and stating “Sean looks to be a pioneer in a new world and shape the sports industry for the better” is the definition of CRINGE!

Will Sean Clifford be QB2 for the Packers? (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Updating his LinkedIn is pretty fun, but let’s go ahead and get that about section updated so he doesn’t come off as clownish. Nobody wants to see someone make that mistake.