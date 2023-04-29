Penn State’s Sean Clifford Receives Draft News On Poorly Set-Up Projector

Videos by OutKick

One of the cool things about watching the NFL Draft in this day and age is that especially in the later rounds, most of the prospects are at home. We get to see the moment they learn they’re officially headed to the NFL. This was the case for former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford.

He was surrounded by friends and family when he learned he was headed to the recently Aaron Rodgers-less Green Bay Packers.

What a moment…

,,,Alright, now that we’ve got the niceties out of the way, let’s address the elephant in the banana yellow room: who set up that projector?!

You can’t see anything!

Look I’ve never been drafted for anything, Not the NFL, not the military, nothing.

However, the day doesn’t spring up on you, so you’ve got to plan where you’ll be watching from.

For a lot of dudes, this is at home on the couch, But sometimes it’s at some other location. In that case, you need to make sure there’s a viable TV set-up. I never thought about how huge the audio-visual setup is for a moment like this.

Until now.

Green Bay Packers draft pick Sean Clifford led the Penn State Nittany Lions to a Rose Bowl over Utah earlier this year. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sean Clifford’s Projector Set Up Missed The Mark

It sounds like Sean Clifford and company were ready to go on this front because a projector is a fine choice for watching TV. All you need is a projector, a video source, and a wall.

A white wall.

Were none of those available? Were those yellow walls the most neutral wall upon which to project Draft coverage?

Can you imagine trying to watch that? I can’t. If the color is off by even the tiniest margin I find it unwatchable. If everyone on screen was the same shade as Homer Simpson, I’d be casually trying to convince everyone to reconvene this shindig at the Buffalo Wild Wings down the street.

“I heard they have some good specials down there. Most of the food isn’t great but the wings are decent. Plus we can get a few pitchers of not-Bud Light… also, their TVs are the right color… sooooooo…”

At least the folks there could see well enough to know that Clifford is Green Bay-bound. The ex-Nittany Lion will now join Jordan Love and Danny Etling on the Packers’ depth chart at QB.

Personally — and from most Packers fans I’ve talked to who aren’t super high on Jordan Love — I think there’s an outside shot he could contend for at least the backup spot, maybe even more.

As long as the Packers don’t want to see strong A/V set-up skills in their QBs.

