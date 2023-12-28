Seahawks QB Geno Smith Tweets Support For Russell Wilson Amid Benching: ‘Free 3’

Videos by OutKick

Russell Wilson has a strong case if he’s feeling shafted by the Denver Broncos. Other NFL players are waking up to the Broncos’ cold treatment of Wilson, announcing he’ll be benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham on Wednesday.

Russ will be the No. 2 quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Chargers and retain backup duties for the Broncos’ season-finale against the Raiders.

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith disagreed with Denver’s treatment of Wilson and he posted a strong message of support for Wilson on Wednesday.

“Free 3,” Smith posted — a ringing endorsement from Wilson’s heir and ex-teammate in Seattle.

Denver’s preparation to split with Wilson has drawn some ire toward head coach Sean Payton. He veered from calling the benching a business decision, instead saying the 7-8 team needed an “offensive spark” even though they’re seemingly out of playoff contention.

“We’re desperately trying to win,” Payton declared. “And sure, in our game today there are economics and all those other things. But the No. 1 push behind this, and it’s a decision I’m making, is to get a spark offensively.”

After chewing out Wilson on the sideline, Payton suffered serious backlash from current and former NFL players. Denver’s plan to move on from Wilson, with Payton at the helm, became more apparent than ever.

In his first year as HC, Payton struggled to connect with his franchise quarterback. Wilson’s stats have been at a QB1 level. The second-year Broncos QB has 26 passing touchdowns to eight interceptions and completes 66.5 percent of his passes.

Russell Wilson’s marriage to the Denver Broncos was supposed to carry him to the end of his career.



But it’s been rocky, the Broncos are now dating another QB, and a divorce is coming https://t.co/TAmNeZMFUl — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) December 27, 2023

Wednesday’s decision to bench Wilson points to a potential split incoming for both parties.

Denver throws in the towel to keep their options open in releasing Wilson this offseason.

As OutKick’s Armando Salguero reported, Denver eyes a March 2024 deadline to release Wilson and avoid paying him a guaranteed $37 million in 2025. Denver faced locking in Wilson to a roster spot, beyond the deadline, if an injury occurred in the last two weeks.

The 35-year-old QB braces for a daunting offseason.