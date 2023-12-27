Russell Wilson Benched For Final Two Games And Quarterback’s Days With Broncos Are All But Over

Videos by OutKick

Russell Wilson’s future with the Denver Broncos has for all practical matters been written. And there is little to no chance he’ll get a new chapter with the team next season.

That’s the only conclusion one can draw following the team’s benching of the star quarterback Wednesday morning.

Coach Sean Payton announced in a team meeting that Wilson was out of the lineup and would be replaced by backup Jarrett Stidham for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, a club source confirmed.

Wilson will be the team’s No. 2 quarterback.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos talks to Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Broncos Wilson Benching Is For Rest Of Season

And while it wasn’t articulated to players, the benching apparently applies to the season-finale against the Las Vegas Raiders as well. Because NFL Media is reporting the reason for the demotion is the Broncos want to make sure they are in the best posture possible to move on from Wilson if they wish after the season.

Simply stated, the Broncos don’t want Wilson getting injured in the final two games this season. That would affect the team if the injury means he cannot pass a physical in March because Wilson’s contract calls for his 2025 salary of $37 million to vest in March.

And if Wilson is injured by March and cannot pass a physical, the Broncos would be on the hook for that 2025 salary. It would thus be more painful financially to move on from Wilson in the offseason.

And that’s exactly what they plan to do, by the way.

The Broncos have not told Wilson this outright. Not as of this writing. The message to him was he’s being benched without many more details made available, per the source.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 25: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Benching Wilson Will Lead To Offseason Divorce

But everyone understands the reasoning and the stakes.

The marriage between Wilson and the Broncos is on the rocks, the Broncos are dating another QB, and the couple is headed for a divorce.

This move breaks all trust the quarterback has for the organization, coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton, per a source close to Wilson. He will not make any rash decisions or statements now but a trade request is not being ruled out.

Staying true to his nature, Wilson has previously declined to complain publicly about his standing within the team this season.

He was asked about his future after Sunday night’s loss to New England and replied he was “just worried about next week and playing great football.

“I came here to win and win a championship for us and to find a way to do that,” Wilson said. “I obviously love being here with these guys, these teammates. I’m excited to keep playing ball and playing hard for us.”

sean payton yelling at russell wilson for not throwing the challenge flag for him! pic.twitter.com/3tlpK99ubc — Gieo💫 (@_Gieoo) December 17, 2023

Payton Had Beef With Wilson On Sideline

Regardless of whether Wilson eventually lets his feeling be known, it is clear Payton is not a big fan of his quarterback.

We got a clue of that a couple of weeks ago when Payton took the odd approach of angrily remonstrating with Wilson after a failed goal line situation against the Detroit Lions.

Payton chose to make an open show of his starter. And afterward the coach gave no explanation other than to say he wasn’t upset at Wilson and owed no one details about their conversation.

The moment didn’t sit well with Wilson, per the source close to him, but he didn’t say so publicly.

Heat of the moment stuff?

Not really because Payton didn’t walk the moment back days later. And when he was asked if Payton and he had talked, all Wilson would confirm is they’d talked about the upcoming game’s offensive plan.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 16: Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is upset near the end of the game at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 16, 2023. The Detroit Lions beat the Denver Broncos 42-17 during week 15 of 2023 NFL season. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Broncos Have Myriad Problems, Including Payton

This can be and may be portrayed as a strictly performance decision. The Broncos have lost three of four games and the offense has been wildly inconsistent.

Wilson has been part of that, completing under 60% of his passes in two of those games, throwing six touchdown passes and four interceptions. He’s managed only two 300-yard passing games this season, both in losses.

But it should be known Wilson on the whole is not the primary problem the Broncos have endured this season.

The defense is allowing 25.1 points per game, which is fourth-worst in the NFL, and gave up 70 points in an embarrassing loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Young players on offense including running back Javonte Williams and receiver Jerry Jeudy have not developed as expected, and the pass protection has yielded 45 sacks which is sixth-worst in the NFL.

Even Payton himself has made some curious in-game decisions on clock management and totally blew an interview with USA Today in which he had to walk back after the fact.

No one is without sin as the Broncos have stayed in the playoff hunt, but only barely.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 19: Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on October 19, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Wilson Not Only Starter Benched

And yet it’s Wilson that gets benched.

His total body of work this year includes 26 TD passes and eight interceptions. He’s thrown for over 3,000 yards. His 66.4 completion percentage is his best since 2020.

If he’s the team’s biggest problem, an explanation is needed to make the case.

The benching came as something of a surprise Wednesday but it is not a new approach.

The Raiders earlier this year benched Jimmy Garoppolo.

Last year the Raiders benched Derek Carr.

And the Colts last year benched Matt Ryan.

Like Wilson, those other quarterbacks had an injury guarantee that would kick in if the player couldn’t pass physical the ensuring offseason. Carr and Ryan were eventually discarded by their teams. Garoppolo will be.

And so will Russell Wilson.

