Seahawks Interested In Drafting QB, Despite Looking To Re-Sign Geno Smith

Just as I predicted in my first mock draft, the Seattle Seahawks are interested in drafting a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft. And that’s despite positive talk with Geno Smith on a new contract.

Pete Carroll says Seahawks would definitely consider still taking a QB high in draft even if they re-sign Geno Smith. pic.twitter.com/Nh6uAMuvIX — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) February 28, 2023

Initially, I thought Seattle might use their second first-round pick (20th overall) on Anthony Richardson. However, recent buzz around Richardson makes it seem he will not be available at that spot.

Fortunately for Seattle, though, they received Denver’s first-round pick in the Russell Wilson trade. So, the Seahawks hold the No. 5 pick in the draft, as well.

With four quarterbacks projected to go in the first round, Seattle can easily remain at #5 and take a QB. Or, they could use that second first-round pick to trade up and grab the QB that they want most.

Geno Smith makes perfect bridge QB for Seattle Seahawks

It makes sense to sign Geno Smith and draft a quarterback in the Top 5. We know who Geno Smith is. He had a good season, but faded down the stretch. He’s a perfectly serviceable veteran quarterback who can win NFL games.

Geno Smith led the Seahawks to the playoffs and makes a serviceable starting quarterback, but Seattle would be wise to look for their franchise quarterback in the NFL Draft. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

He’s not going to elevate his team to a Super Bowl-level. But, allowing a young QB to actually develop would benefit everyone involved. People want immediate results, but being able to learn from a veteran and develop into a system can greatly benefit quarterbacks.

As we saw with Zach Wilson, confidence can be crushed by being forced into action too early. If Geno Smith is willing to take a two-year contract, that’s ideal for Seattle. Let him start next season and then have him compete with the draft pick in year two.

It would also be perfectly fitting for the Seahawks to use the pick they received in the Russell Wilson trade to draft their next franchise quarterback.

The question now is which quarterback could Seattle be eyeing? I thought Richardson made sense late in the first round, but taking him at #5 would be a mistake. Too much risk.

I don’t hate the idea of Seattle using its two first-round picks to move up to #1 to draft Bryce Young. Yes, Seattle made the playoffs last season. But this is not, realistically, a team ready to compete for championships.

They have a chance to go get their guy. They should do it.