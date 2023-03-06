Seahawks Unlikely To Franchise Tag Geno Smith, Could Settle On Long-Term Deal

Videos by OutKick

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly remain committed to keeping Geno Smith, but won’t use the franchise tag to get it done.

The veteran journeyman quarterback had the best season of his career in 2022, and it’s been known for awhile the Seahawks were interested in keeping him on the roster now that he’s an unrestricted free agent.

With the franchise tag deadline looming, that option has to be decided on quickly. It sounds like it won’t happen.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano said he would be “surprised if they used the franchise tag on Smith even if they got to the Tuesday deadline without a deal. They like Smith and want him back, but they also hold the No. 5 pick in the draft and have been doing a lot of work on the quarterback prospects at the top of the first round,” according to Bleacher Report.

Jeremy Fowler added the two sides could agree on a deal, “in the three-year range and would aim to reward the QB for his excellent play while also helping Seattle manage its cap. With the tag deadline looming, Smith can wait for the Daniel Jones situation to shake out the quarterback market.”

Geno Smith elevated his career in 2022.

Smith had really become an afterthought in the NFL. After being a second round pick by the Jets in 2013, he never really lived up to the expectations he faced coming out of West Virginia. Then, in 2022 he exploded. It took a long time, but Geno Smith finally showed up and showed out.

He finished the season with 4,282 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions. It was the best statistical year of his career by a very large margin.

Now, the Seahawks have some decisions to make. Hand him a long term deal? Sign him to a lucrative one-year deal and draft a rookie QB in the first round? The team could also let him walk, but that seems unlikely.

A three-year deal with plenty of guaranteed money in the first year and a half makes a lot of sense. That would allow Geno to get paid, and the team could still draft a guy early to develop.

If the Seahawks ultimately let Smith walk away, he should get paid elsewhere. He proved in 2022 that he can play at a surprisingly high level in the NFL. It might have taken a decade, but Geno Smith finally played at a level people expected out of him coming out of West Virginia.