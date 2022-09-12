School Bus Driver On Leave After Threatening To Shoot Children

A school bus driver in Utah has been put on administrative leave after reportedly being caught on video threatening to shoot kids. The female driver was reacting to the children on the bus asking her a very simple question.

According to FOX 13, a parent of a child at Dry Creek Elementary School in Lehi, Utah sent the video to the news outlet that was recorded by the child while returning home from school.

In the video, you can hear the yet-to-be-identified driver over the intercom saying “one more person says ‘where are we going,’ I’m going to shoot them.” The driver goes on to admit that she missed a stop and that she was trying to turn around.

Children Aboard Seemed Concerned

The kids aboard the bus are used to a very specific route each day, so when the bus didn’t stop where it usually does they began to ask questions. The bus driver clearly didn’t appreciate the children shouting and was not having her best day. But that’s no excuse to even joke about shooting children.

Alpine School District’s spokesperson commented on the situation saying, “We are aware of a situation on a bus today [September 9]. The employee is on administrative leave pending an investigation. We strongly condemn any threatening action or language directed toward others.”

“We expect all employees to create safe and nurturing environments free of verbal or physical threats. Appropriate action will be taken to ensure this matter is addressed and not repeated.”

Photo by: MGN; Anonymous

This incident comes just a couple of days after another Utah bus driver was put on administrative leave for shouting at kids.

The school bus driver in Tooele County School District was heard yelling at the children, who told the driver that she was going on the wrong route. To which, she responded, “I know! OK? Shut up! I’m gonna turn around, OK? Shut up!”

It was not a good week for Utah school bus drivers or students on those two particular buses.