Texas Lawmaker Explains The ‘Horrific Hypocrisy’ Of Protests At The Save Women’s Sports Act Bill Signing: ‘Spitting On Attendees’

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott signed into law the Save Women’s Sports Act on August 7. Given that the law seeks to prohibit transgender women (biological men) from competing against biological females, a group of about 250 protesters showed up to shout their opinion that men can be women and that women’s sports shouldn’t be exclusive to biological females.

The protests didn’t remain peaceful all that long according to eyewitnesses, however. Riley Gaines, host of the OutKick’s ‘Gaines For Girls‘ podcast, sat beside Gov. Abbott during the ceremonial signing and later explained bottles were thrown, protesters were spitting in people’s faces, and profanity was being yelled at children.

Independent Women’s Network’s Austin chapter leader Michelle Evans told Fox News that water was thrown at her and one protester who was later apprehended spit into her eye.

No buildings were set on fire, but CNN would still likely characterize the protests as ‘mostly peaceful.’

A protester inside the building during the signing of the Save Women’s Sports Act. (USA TODAY/IMAGN)

Republican state Sen. Tan Parker was also present on August 7 and alleged that protesters showed specific aggression toward the young girls who were invited as guests to the signing. That obviously crosses a line, at least for those living in reality who recognize that lines actually exist.

“I’m all about someone exercising their constitutional rights to protest. Fine. Picket, carry signs, shout your position, all those things. But when you cross a line, and you throw bottles — glass bottles — at one of my colleagues in particular. When you are spitting on children. You’re spitting on elected officials. You’re spitting on people that were a part of it – it’s absolutely horrific,” Sen. Parker told Fox News.

“And to me, beyond that, there’s this horrific hypocrisy. These extremists who were shouting slogans demanding tolerance were the same ones turning to violence when faced with opposing views. It was absolutely ridiculous.”

Throwing bottles and spitting on people who want to keep the ‘women’ in ‘women’s sports.’

Yes, Senator Parker, “absolutely ridiculous” is right.