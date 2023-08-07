Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Signs ‘Save Women’s Sports Act’ While Protestors Outside Chant ‘Save Trans Lives’

Videos by OutKick

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott signed into law the “Save Women’s Sports Act” on Monday in Denton, Texas — home to Texas Woman’s University. Because the law seeks to prohibit trans men (i.e., biological men) from competing in women’s sports, protestors also showed up at the event.

Outside, those protestors chanted things like “protect trans lives.” According to eyewitness accounts, the protests also got physical and vulgar.

Inside, Governor Abbott addressed those in attendance as he signed the bill into law.

“The legacy of women’s sports will be safeguarded for generations to come because of the law I am about to sign,” Abbott said. “Women in Texas can be assured that the integrity of their sports is protected in our great state.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs the “Save Women’s Sports Act” while protestors chant outside (Photo Credit: Texans for Gregg Abbott Campaign)

“This is huge news, not only for Texans but for girls across the country,” said Riley Gaines, host of the OutKick podcast “Gaines for Girls.” “This new law will protect the integrity of women’s sports by prohibiting men from competing against women;’s athletes at Texas colleges and university.

“It’s pretty amazing that this law is even necessary,” Gaines, invited to the event by Gov. Abbott, continued. “If you have eyes and a brain and any amount of common sense, you can easily comprehend the fact that men, on average — and this is a fact — are taller, stronger, more powerful, can jump higher than women. It’s biological reality.”

Texas Governor @GregAbbott_TX signs ‘Save Women’s Sport Act’ . The bill prohibits biological men from competing against women in college sports. @Riley_Gaines_ calls it a huge win. pic.twitter.com/mkjIHd8N0G — Stella Escobedo (@StellaEscoTV) August 7, 2023

But some did choose to protest the law, showing up outside the university with signs and chanting “protect trans lives.”

Yo FUCK Greg Abbott Fr. If you’re in the Denton area there is a protest today at TWU. This legislation is harmful & unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/mtGSMWfcbm — Heezvs (@heezvs) August 7, 2023

HAPPENING NOW— protesters outside the Texas Woman’s University venue where Greg Abbott will ceremonially sign legislation involving NCAA women’s athletics. pic.twitter.com/NypJ7kuerz — Dionne Anglin (@DAnglinFox4) August 7, 2023

Protests Turn Violent, Vulgar

In addition to the chanting, Gaines says protests turned violent and vulgar.

“Even in the great state of TX, protestors have tried to find a way to smear the celebration of Governor Abbott signing SB 15 which protects female collegiate athletics,” Gaines said in a statement. “But they can’t! Today is a huge win and Gov. Abbott’s leadership is foundational and I’m hopeful more states will follow suit.

“Bottles are being thrown, protestors are spitting in people’s faces, profanity is being yelled at children. Law enforcement has stepped in and provided protection.”

It’s unclear how stopping biological men from competing in women’s sports undermines the idea of “protecting trans lives.”

The two ideas are not mutually exclusive. I happen to be one of those people who believe that trans people absolutely have a right to exist in this country. All people do, so long as they follow the law and don’t infringe on other people’s liberty.

But therein lies the issue. Biological men competing in women’s sports does infringe on the liberty of those women. Therefore, I do believe that biological men do not belong in women’s sports.

It is possible to hold both beliefs. Yes, it requires some nuance. Not all people are capable of nuance. That much is understood.

Apparently protecting women’s sports in Texas is so controversial that a crowd spitting and yelling at anyone that exits is necessary. All exits were blocked by the protest. @GregAbbott_TX still did a wonderful thing for women today and I am so appreciative for his hard work. pic.twitter.com/TvGSCsKgw2 — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) August 7, 2023

It’s interesting that, once again, protestors frame themselves as fighting against “anti-trans” legislation. Except, the law is about being “pro-women.”

Subtle changes in language are the key. Even the “protect trans lives” chant — when the law has nothing to do with stopping trans people from existing — is misleading.

But this isn’t really about what’s “fair” or “just.”

It’s just about controlling the message. Suddenly, wanting only women to compete in women’s sports is a form of bigotry.

Crazy times, my friends.