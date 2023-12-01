Saudi Arabia Makes Another Power Move With PFL-ESPN Deal, And Here’s What It Means

Videos by OutKick

Saudi Arabia continues its carefully constructed global sports takeover as the Professional Fighters League (PFL) has just signed a multi-year deal partnership with ESPN and ESPN+.

The move is just another example of the Saudis using their Public Investment Fund (PIF) to allow the Kingdom to purchase entities across the sports and entertainment world. At a nearly $800 billion value, the Saudi PIF is the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund and heavily financed by the country’s oil economy and reserves.

In the past year alone, Saudi Arabia has shown a determination to become a major player in the sports world. One of those areas has been their partnerships with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), boxing as well as Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

Last month, Saudi Arabia via their PIF put forth a $100 million minority investment into the PFL with the goal of eventually acquiring more of the company as well as becoming a larger force in the MMA world. It worked – as just this past week the PFL acquired the MMA promotion Bellator. The new partnership is being viewed as a major escalation against the world’s No. 1 MMA entity – the UFC.

Although financial terms of the new ESPN deal weren’t readily available, the fact that the PFL will now have its Global Champions Tournament broadcasted on the sports juggernaut channel is massive. Pay-per-views will also be available on the ESPN+ app, but the biggest win for the Saudis is that they now have access to an American media company to promote.

PFL 🤝 @espn



ESPN will be the home of the Professional Fighters League 🏆💰

SAUDI ARABIA IS SPENDING BIG BUCKS

For the casual observer, the Saudis and the PFL making a deal with ESPN might not seem like major news. But you can’t make the mistake of looking at each of these Saudi moves as one-offs. This is all very much part of a larger plan of continuing to setup pathways to dominate – and ultimately influence as well as takeover the sports and entertainment world.

RECENT SAUDI PIF MOVES INCLUDE:

Signing one of the world’s best soccer players in Cristiano Ronaldo for $200+ million

Acquiring 80% ownership of the famed Newcastle soccer club

Multi-year partnership with the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) for premiere pay-per-view events generating hundreds of millions in revenue for the Kingdom (Deal extended through 2027)

Jake Paul vs Tyson Fury boxing match this past February

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight title match last year

Formula 1 Racing Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Debuted in 2021. They also reportedly offered $20 billion for complete F1 ownership but it was denied)

Just won their bid for the 2034 World Cup

Oh, and let’s not forget about that whole LIV Golf – PGA Tour debacle.

If the PGA didn’t even think twice about selling out to LIV Golf after adamantly taking a stance saying they never would, then who’s to stop other organizations and leagues from doing the same? The standard has been set and as we have seen the Saudis have shown their intent to run with it as far as they can.

One problem that may arise by these massive partnerships and deals is that American companies, sponsors and entities will become more reliant on the Saudis and playing by their rules – especially when ownership stakes are involved. Obviously the Saudis have a different set of standards and morals than Western and American interests. If a future international conflict arises, will these American partners be willing to stand up to the Saudis if need be – knowing they have billion-dollar agreements with each other?

It’s a question I’ve been asking for months now and the answer is something that many don’t want to admit to be true.