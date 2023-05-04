Sauce Gardner Had No Idea Who Jessica Alba Was At Knicks Game

Videos by OutKick

Sauce Gardner apparently needs to read up on his entertainment history and familiarize himself with Jessica Alba.

The New York Jets CB attended the Knicks/Heat game Tuesday with the team’s new QB, but it wasn’t the duo who caught everyone’s attention.

It was Alba who stole the show. She resurfaced seemingly out of nowhere to set Twitter on fire. There was just one problem for the young Jets player.

He had absolutely no idea who she was or the fact he was so close to one of the GOATs in the past 20 years.

“We about to sit by Jessica Alba, and I’m just like, oh, you know what I mean? I don’t know who that is. He looked at me like I’m crazy, you know what I mean,” Gardner told the press Wednesday after Alba stole the show.

Sauce Gardner did not know who Jessica Alba was and Aaron Rodgers made fun of him for it 🤣@iamSauceGardner talks about meeting celebrities at MSG last night pic.twitter.com/Y8URmI1cqd — Jets Videos (@snyjets) May 3, 2023

How does Sauce Gardner not know who Jessica Alba is?

As I noted in the reaction piece to Jessica Alba setting Twitter on fire, it’s definitely been a minute or two since she last starred in a hit film.

The “Entourage” movie in 2015 is honestly probably the most notable role she’s had in a long time, and that was eight years ago.

She’s definitely not out here cranking out content like she used. Having said that, this is Jessica Alba we’re talking about.

Sauce Gardner had no idea who Jessica Alba was at the Knicks game. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for RH)

If you’re a dude in America, it’s hard to imagine you have no idea who the hell the actress is. She’s been famous for decades. It’s hard to believe she’s only 42.

It feels like she’s been around pretty much my whole life. At the very least, one of Gardner’s bros should have quickly briefed him.

Instead, Aaron Rodgers just made fun of him. Honestly, that seems a bit on-brand for the new Jets QB. Just very subtly help a bro out next time, Aaron. This isn’t hard to figure out.

Jessica Alba stole the show at the Knicks/Heat game. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

As for Alba, let’s hope it doesn’t feel like a decade before she makes another appearance. It was a blast from the past, but hopefully she’s here to stay.