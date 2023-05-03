Jessica Alba Resurfaces Out Of Nowhere At Knicks Playoff Game, Sets Internet On Fire

Videos by OutKick

Jessica Alba dropped down from the clouds to enjoy the Knicks/Heat game Tuesday night, and she captivated the attention of Twitter.

There was a time when Alba was the big “It girl” in Hollywood. She had prominent roles in two “Fantastic Four” films, “Into the Blue,” “Machete” and “Sin City.”

However, all those roles were over a decade ago, and she seemingly has taken a huge step back from the spotlight. Well, she showed up Tuesday night to watch the Knicks beat the Heat, and everyone seemed to notice.

All I’m saying is if I was playing in front of Jessica Alba at the Garden I would’ve dropped 50 pic.twitter.com/P8GfpT6Gzz — 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙲𝚎𝚍𝚒 𝙾𝚜𝚖𝚊𝚗 𝙵𝚊𝚗 𝙲𝚕𝚞𝚋 (@TheCediFanClub) May 3, 2023

Twitter reacts to Jessica Alba resurfacing.

As of Wednesday morning, Alba is still one of the top trending topics in the country. That’s what happens when a legend reminds you she’s still capable of throwing heat.

Damn Jessica Alba never lost it 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/hF2NSGuTcP — 𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢†☀️ (@Stunna999_) May 3, 2023

Jordan Poole saw Jessica Alba and now he don’t know how to act pic.twitter.com/MhI9GoZTT7 — GreenyWeenie (@Glucci4) May 3, 2023

Jessica Alba is the real MVP pic.twitter.com/Z8Ldo793qC — Joshua Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) May 3, 2023

How I’m coming once I notice Jessica Alba courtside pic.twitter.com/IVEmOBR3De — Errl Campbell (@errl_campbell) May 3, 2023

Me to the TNT cameraman when they put Jessica Alba up on the screen. #knicks #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/MwKz3GylMk — Dennis Nguyen (@pastorpapi23) May 3, 2023

Jalen Brunson scored 23 points after they showed Jessica Alba court side

pic.twitter.com/Ff9qlTEu65 — Knicks Zone (1-1) (@KnicksZone__) May 3, 2023

As someone noted above, Jessica Alba legit doesn’t look like she’s aged a day since she garnered real fame two decades ago.

She’s 42! Who honestly would have guessed that? Put your hands down. You’re all lying. None of you had any idea.

Jessica Alba set the internet on fire after appearing at the Heat/Knicks game. She immediately started trending on Twitter. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for RH)

Jessica Alba might not be scoring huge roles anymore, but she’s clearly still capable of captivating the internet’s attention. That’s a skill that’s borderline impossible to lose.

While we’re here, let’s also take a second to re-watch Jessica Alba crushing it in “Entourage.” Role of a lifetime? It can’t be ruled out.

Stay frosty, Jessica. Stay frosty out there on these internet streets!