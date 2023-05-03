Aaron Rodgers Hits Knicks Game With Jets Defensive Star Sauce Gardner

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers is embracing his inner New Yorker. The newly traded quarterback is celebrating his first week with appearance after appearance at New York sporting events. Appearing for postseason action, from the Knicks to the Rangers, Rodgers is putting in hours at Madison Square Garden.

In attendance for Tuesday night’s Game 2 between the Knicks and Heat, Rodgers showed up sitting with a new teammate. Reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner was also in attendance with Rodgers, sitting next to the four-time MVP and joining a load of celebrities at MSG.

Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner in the house at MSG for Game 2! pic.twitter.com/8bEfUSh2mS — Jets Videos (@snyjets) May 3, 2023

Melo and his son Kiyan linked up with Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner 📸 pic.twitter.com/BUFX7i0uKv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 3, 2023

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Jets teammates celebrated NY’s win with former Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Rodgers got to join the New York crowd as they celebrated the Knicks’ Game 2 win to tie up the series, 1-1. Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and RJ Barrett led the Knicks to a thrilling 111-105 victory.

Rodgers attended the Rangers’ Game 6 with longtime teammate and wideout Allen Lazard, who joined New York this offseason to re-team with the ex-Packers quarterback.

The 39-year-old Rodgers looks forward to joining a Jets team with upgraded defensive personnel featuring Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams and CJ Mosley.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was also at Game 2, just not alongside Rodgers and Gardner.

Stars spotted at Knicks-Heat Game 2:



⭐️ Carmelo Anthony

⭐️ Roger Federer

⭐️ Aaron Rodgers

⭐️ Spike Lee

⭐️ Tracy Morgan

⭐️ CC Sabathia

⭐️ Jessica Alba

⭐️ Amar'e Stoudemire

⭐️ Robert Saleh

⭐️ Sauce Gardner

⭐️ Jerry Ferrara



pic.twitter.com/bFpaSnJFbu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 3, 2023

On the offensive side of the ball, Rodgers will also be teaming up with reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year and wideout Garrett Wilson.