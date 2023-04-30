Aaron Rodgers Gets Huge Ovation From Fans At Madison Square Garden

Videos by OutKick

It’s safe to say sports fans in the Big Apple are excited for their new quarterback.

Fresh off his trade to the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers took in a hockey game between the Rangers and the New Jersey Devils. As he appeared on the big screen at Madison Square Garden, the crowd went wild.

The Rangers even tweeted him a welcome: “GREAT CHOICE, AARON. Welcome to the best city in the world.”

GREAT CHOICE, AARON.



Welcome to the best city in the world.

Rodgers attended the game with teammates Breece Hall, Allen Lazard, Connor McGovern and Tim Boyle.

Just a bunch of guys being dudes.

And they brought some luck with them, too. The Rangers won 5-2 Saturday and take the playoff series with the Devils to a Game 7.

And while it’s unclear if Rodgers was a big hockey fan before the trade, he seems to be getting into it now. Lazard even got the four-time NFL MVP on camera singing the Rangers’ goal song.

AARON RODGERS SINGING THE GOAL SONG



(allenlazard/IG) pic.twitter.com/Y6NdN9Xnii — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) April 30, 2023

Aaron Rodgers is already endearing himself to the fans in NYC.

Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh said he’s made an early impact on the team as well.

“It’s been a fun week, a fun week,” Saleh told ESPN. “To get Aaron here, it’s a blessing. We got better this week — a lot better this week.”

Saleh also praised Rodgers’ demeanor off the field.

“He’s a tremendous human, first and foremost, Aaron is,” Saleh said. “Just listening to him, there are little, subtle things I’m not going to get into, but he definitely cares about people and you can tell in the way he speaks to people. So we’re really fortunate that he’s here.”

And 39-year-old Rodgers says he’s ready to jump right in. He wants to bring a Super Bowl victory to a franchise that hasn’t seen one since 1969.

“I’m an old guy. So I want to be part of a team that can win it all. I believe this is a place we can get it done,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “That Super Bowl III trophy is looking a little lonely. I really believe this is where I’m meant to be.”

So it’s all rainbows and butterflies right now — the honeymoon phase.

We’ll see if he gets the same reaction from fans in November.