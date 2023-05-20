Sauce Gardner Gets Custom Jessica Alba Cleats

Videos by OutKick

Sauce Gardner will always appreciate Jessica Alba — she’s now immortalized on his cleats.

Earlier this month, the 22-year-old cornerback revealed he had no idea who Alba was. Gardner sat court side with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a playoff game between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat.

He was blissfully unaware one of the hottest and most popular actresses of our generation was sitting nearby.

And Rodgers would not let him hear the end of it.

“We about to sit by Jessica Alba, and I’m just like, oh, you know what I mean?” Gardner said. “I don’t know who that is. He looked at me like I’m crazy.”

Lol -I totally see how this kid Sauce got his name, he said to my girl @ElizabethMxo “How can I get caught up when I’m the catch” 😂 . But in all honesty he was actually very polite with his elder @AaronRodgers12 and everyone else in the room. It was nice meeting you… — Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) May 4, 2023

Alba was a great sport about the whole thing.

“In all honesty he was actually very polite with his elder @AaronRodgers12 and everyone else in the room,” Alba tweeted. “It was nice meeting you, @iamSauceGardner.”

We’ll give Gardner a pass on this one. Alba is 20 years his elder, and it has been a while since she starred in a hit film.

Still, he will always remember her now.

Custom shoe designer Mike Jordan took it upon himself to create new cleats for Gardner featuring the actress.

“My guy @saucegardner didn’t ask for these but it had to be done,” Jordan wrote on Instagram. “Here’s to new friendships!”

On one of the Nike Vapor spikes, Jordan featured a depiction of Alba in her movie “Honey.” On the other, he drew Alba from her Susan Storm role in the “Fantastic Four.”

Jordan dropped off Gardner’s new kicks at the Jets’ facility Tuesday.

“I wanted to do something fun,” Jordan told TMZ. “I hope Jessica likes them, too.”