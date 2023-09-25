Sauce Gardner Contends Mac Jones Is Trying To Prevent Him From Having Children

Videos by OutKick

It’s not often a quarterback gets accused of delivering a dirty hit. But according to Sauce Gardner, that’s exactly what happened.

Things got heated during yesterday’s AFC East battle for the basement. And the New York Jets cornerback says Mac Jones committed an unthinkable offense: he hit him below the belt.

It all started when the New England Patriots QB rushed up the middle. After he ran into a pile of bodies, the referee whistled the ball dead. When Jones continued to fight for extra yardage, Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley slammed him to the ground.

Of course, the Patriots didn’t take kindly to that, and a scuffle ensued.

This video surfaced earlier of Sauce Gardner shoving #Patriots QB Mac Jones after the play…



If Mac Jones did indeed hit Sauce Gardner in his “private parts” then this reaction makes sense.pic.twitter.com/zY5kD1FJDO — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 24, 2023

Afterward, Gardner helped Jones up then pushed him back to the ground. On the surface, it looked like a d-ck move from Sauce. But after the game, the 23 year old provided context.

“He had got tackled,” Gardner said. “He reached his hand up to try to, like, get me to help him up. And I just moved his hand out of the way. Then, when he gets up (and) he just comes up to me like, ‘Good job.’ But while he’s said that, he hit me in my… in my private parts. You know what I’m saying?”

Think of the (Gardner) children!

Jones, of course, denied intentionally hitting Gardner in the crotch — telling reporters it’s “just football” and “it’s a physical game.”

A "low blow?"



Mac responds to Sauce Gardner's comments regarding a physical play between the two of them late in the game 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/gLs7wJhcli — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) September 24, 2023

There were no flags on the play, and the Pats went on to win the rainy day grudge match, 15-10.

But Gardner is worried about more than just the football game. He’s thinking of his future family!

“Man, my stomach hurt a little bit, you know what I mean?” Gardner said. “I don’t even know what to say. I do got to ice up. He’s trying to keep me from having kids in the future. He’s trippin’.”

If what he’s saying is true, that’s not cool, Mac. No matter how heated a football game gets, that’s something you just don’t do.

We wish the best for the future little Sauces and Saucettes.