Absurd List Ranks Sarah Spain, Jemele Hill and Bomani Jones as Top Sports Podcasters

“Can you really talk about sports podcast [sic] without mentioning Jemele Hill?”

Those are the words of an Esquire writer who this week ranked the top sports podcasts and allegedly did so with a straight face.

The ranking did not include any data or expert analysis. Rather, Esquire promoted a guy with fewer than 500 Twitter followers, called Bobo Langmann or something, as the authority of the sports podcasts hierarchy.

We can confidently say that the writer did not factor in success or downloads for the list, as he ranked Jemele Hill, Bomani Jones and Sarah Spain among the best in the country.

The list does not include Pardon My Take, the number one ranked sports podcast every month, according to Podtrac’s public podcast data. Ranking sports podcasts without PMT is akin to ranking the top films without The Godfather: it diminishes any credibility the writer thought his list had.

So either this Esquire bro has no knowledge of sports podcasting, or he’s just an ardent leftist who ranks podcasts based on their wokeness.

Even more hilariously, Jones has tweeted out the list multiple times. He is pretending its vindication that he’s not entirely irrelevant:

Jones obsessively sharing the list is like a failed actor tweeting out a ranking that lists him ahead of Robert De Niro or Al Pacino.

So Jones must be pretty insecure these days if he’s relying on a “journalist” who says Sarah Spain is a better podcaster than Big Cat, PFT Commenter, Colin Cowherd and Bill Simmons. We expect Jones to next retweet a newly-created egg account telling him he’s talented.

On Twitter, Jones claims that his podcast is blowing up and shaking up the ratings charts. Not quite.

The Right Time with Bomani Jones ranks 40th in the Sports category on the Apple Podcast chart, behind something called Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru and Bear Grease.

But, see, the podcast seems like a success to Jones because it’s his first show that has not set record lows. His other three programs recorded the lowest ratings on record for their respective network — ESPN television, ESPN Radio and HBO.

Anything better than last place is a win for multi-time failure Bomani Jones.

A list like this proves the fraudulent nature of sports media coverage. The beat is nothing but a bunch of woke writers who protect fellow zealots and smear anyone who dares to think independently aloud.

For example, OutKick is the only outlet to mention that Bomani Jones’ HBO show draws a third of what Bill Simmons’ show did. Yet, the press eviscerated Simmons’ ratings by the week.

No one in media has ever failed more and been criticized less than Bomani Jones has. It’s called privilege.

As for Spain and Hill, two very unpleasant women, their shows do not rank among the top 200 most popular sports shows on Apple. Legit no one listens to either podcast. Even Mike Florio’s ranks ahead of Spain and Hill’s. Crushing.

“If you’ve become a fan of Sarah Spain’s standout turns on ESPN’s Around the Horn, then let us introduce you to That’s What She Said with Sarah Spain,” Esquire says.

Hmm. Based on Spain’s numbers, it’s unclear if anyone has become a fan of her “standout turns.”

Nevertheless, Esquire hopes that Spain calling the Rays “bigots” for not wearing the gay pride patch on their uniforms can change that.

Here’s Spain, a top sports podcaster, in action:

Yesterday @espn’s Sarah Spain said on air that Tampa Bay Rays players who don’t wear a pride flag are bigoted and using BS religion. Imagine turning on sports and getting this loony left wing insanity on your TV. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/Z0B9KzSS1k — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 8, 2022

To put in perspective how embarrassing and phony this list is, simply say the following: Jemele Hill, Bomani Jones and Sarah Spain.

Esquire ought to take this ranking down and claim a hack immediately.